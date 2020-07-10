Chevron Left
Back to Techniques for Teaching Adjectives and Adjective Clauses

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Techniques for Teaching Adjectives and Adjective Clauses by University of California, Irvine

4.4
stars
31 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

This is the second course in the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. In this course, you will learn how to effectively teach adjectives, adjective phrases, and adjective clauses to your students. You will learn what makes this grammar difficult for students and how to make it easier for them. You will also learn a variety of activities and methods for teaching this content in a fun and interesting way. You will have opportunities to practice the skills you learn by creating sample assignments and recording short videos of your teaching demonstrations. This course is designed for teachers or those wanting to become teachers who have a solid understanding of English grammar and want to improve their skills of teaching that grammar to others. Please note that the free version of this class gives you access to all of the instructional videos and handouts. The peer feedback and quizzes are only available in the paid version....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Techniques for Teaching Adjectives and Adjective Clauses

By Faisal B K V

Jul 10, 2020

I completed 3 courses from this series.

Thanks a lot.

By MÓNICA L G L

Jul 31, 2020

I would like to get feedback from the instructors at least in one or two of the assignments because sometimes we make an effort and we try our best but there may be some recommendations to improve our teaching skills.

By Kelly R

May 9, 2020

Courses are nice, but UCI does not fix or reply when we flag content issues, which sometimes hinders us from getting 100%. I recommend the courses though, but only if you are patient: it takes really long until there are enough peers to grade and get graded, so you have to reset dates or switch sessions may times.

By Jane S

Apr 24, 2018

There is no point in taking this course or registering for the specialisation at all. There is such a heavy backlog of ungraded assignments. I have submitted my assignments on time and received no grades. WIthout this course you cant take the final project course. I don't know how the creators can address the problem of not receiving grades. I have been trying to review extra assignments but I am just 1 person. For now, it is pointless. A waste of money.

By VO T A

May 18, 2022

thanks so much for this wonderful course

By Daniel B A

Aug 21, 2019

No one will ever grade your assignments... this is a scam...

By Noor-Jihaan N

Jul 21, 2021

review forums

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder