TL
Oct 17, 2021
It is an excellent course.I have learned very important aspects of team building and team management in problem solving under the Lean Six Sigma philosophy.
KD
Mar 16, 2022
improve quality of products and services and some benifilts like:- reduce cose, improved prodcutivity and customer satisfaction.
By Manoj T N•
Jan 20, 2022
The course content is good, but not helpful unless there is a project to submit for review. This is not mentioned upfront for the course. Disappointed.
By Allen A C•
Mar 30, 2022
We often needs to work with people, be it in the project or in general working condition. I think the part of conflict management, understanding it and skills required to handle it, are really helpful.
By TEODORO R G L•
Oct 17, 2021
It is an excellent course.I have learned very important aspects of team building and team management in problem solving under the Lean Six Sigma philosophy.
By KamalSingh D•
Mar 17, 2022
improve quality of products and services and some benifilts like:- reduce cose, improved prodcutivity and customer satisfaction.
By moussa m•
Aug 25, 2021
really great course , thank you
By Joelle P•
Sep 20, 2021
Well written content flow.
By GOPALAKRISHNA R G•
Feb 17, 2022
Excellent course
By NGUYEN V S•
Sep 24, 2021
GOOD
By Dr. K H•
Aug 23, 2021
A lot of conflicting information.