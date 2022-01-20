Chevron Left
This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 2 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in Team Management Professionals with some completed coursework in statistics and a desire to drive continuous improvement within their organizations would find this course and the others in this specialization appealing. Method of assessment consists of several formative and summative quizzes and a multi-part peer reviewed project completion regiment....

By Manoj T N

Jan 20, 2022

T​he course content is good, but not helpful unless there is a project to submit for review. This is not mentioned upfront for the course. Disappointed.

By Allen A C

Mar 30, 2022

We often needs to work with people, be it in the project or in general working condition. I think the part of conflict management, understanding it and skills required to handle it, are really helpful.

By TEODORO R G L

Oct 17, 2021

It is an excellent course.I have learned very important aspects of team building and team management in problem solving under the Lean Six Sigma philosophy.

By KamalSingh D

Mar 17, 2022

improve quality of products and services and some benifilts like:- reduce cose, improved prodcutivity and customer satisfaction.

By moussa m

Aug 25, 2021

r​eally great course , thank you

By Joelle P

Sep 20, 2021

Well written content flow.

By GOPALAKRISHNA R G

Feb 17, 2022

Excellent course

By NGUYEN V S

Sep 24, 2021

GOOD

By Dr. K H

Aug 23, 2021

A lot of conflicting information.

