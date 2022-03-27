Learner Reviews & Feedback for Uncertainty and Research by Johns Hopkins University
About the Course
This course teaches the fundamentals of scientific research. We approach the research process as a means of systematically reducing uncertainty and demonstrate how conducting a scientific investigation can be posed as an exercise in Bayesian uncertainty quantification. We begin by exploring the scientific landscape to understand the different types of research, where they are conducted, how they are supported, and why each of these types of research is important. We then formalize scientific inquiry and the scientific method and elaborate the research process and its scientific merits. Basic concepts in probability theory are introduced leading to a conceptually simple presentation of Bayes’ Rule. We then illustrate how Bayes’ Rule provides a mathematical framework for the research process. We place an emphasis on the role that research plays in our daily and professional lives and how research skills can help us think critically, whether you’re in a technical field or not. Exercises are designed to help you improve your research skills and think more scientifically.
Learners who are new to research fields or would like to improve their research skills in any field for career/professional or personal growth are encouraged to enroll. The course is taught at an introductory level such that, by the end of the course, you will be able to formulate a research hypothesis and devise a scientific research plan to test that hypothesis. To be successful in this course, you will need entrance-level college mathematics....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Uncertainty and Research
By Rachel G
Mar 27, 2022
Unlike many others on the topic, this course genuinely challenged me. I only wished some of the more specific topics had been discussed more thoroughly. It's okay though, I learned a lot! and Bayes' Rule broke my brain.