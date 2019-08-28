N
Sep 17, 2020
I would recommend this course to anybody who wants to learn about politics. Mr Chung in-Moon is a fantastic teacher and makes it seems like a story. I hope to be his pupil one day in real time.
NL
Jan 2, 2020
The course was very interesting and professor did amazing job explaining politics and history in very short amount of time. Highly recommended course and will definitely use in my career.
By Jhoan A•
Aug 28, 2019
In this course, I could learn, investigate about Korean politics. I am sure, people that will do this course like me will have a more criticist thought and more information to talk about Korea. Thanks to Yonsei University and Professor Chun-in Moon for giving me this knowledge and this opportunity.
By Tsagolova M O•
Apr 1, 2019
This course was really useful for me. But I would suggest to post reading materials as direct links to the files, since mentioned readings are often costly or they are not in the open access regime.
By Matthew P•
Nov 27, 2016
An excellent course for anyone who wants a good overview of the Republic of Korea and it's political history.
By Renyan S•
Jun 18, 2017
The professor has explained the politics in Korea in a historic context. There are some thoeries implanted in the course, but the prof always illustrates them with concrete examples. The course is not biased, considering the perspectives of the conservative and the progressive. What I love the most is the case study after the introduction of professional terms and theories. It leads to a better and deep understanding of Korean politics. I enjoy the course pretty much. What I would expect is that the prof would give an extra part about the impeachment and its impact on the Korean politics and also the impact of Chaebol on Korean politics. Although I sign up for the certificate, I still believe opening the graded quiz to those who are paying makes the course more accessible.
By Tamala K P•
May 25, 2017
A very insightful and unbiased course, opening up a new understanding of today's Korea. The explanations of contemporary's Korea's politics in relation to history are profound and easy to follow.
What I also like, is that you're given the opportunity to write a short comment on a selected topic concerning the respective week's syllabus. Together with the tests, which are, unfortunately, not available for grading unless you upgrade your course, they allow you to consolidate your newly attained knowledge.
By Maria•
Mar 18, 2021
Dr Chung-in Moon is top-class, he possess extraordinary lecturing skills even difficult phases in the Korean politics he made sure learners understand by casually narrating it as it was a beautiful story. His subject knowledge is beyond measure. Thank You Coursera and Yonsei university for this great content hope you provide more like this and please convey our appreciation to Dr.Chung-in Moon
By Jennie S•
May 23, 2017
Excellent learning experience. Comprehensive coverage of topics from past until present, objective and double-sided insights, very easy to follow chronologically and entertaining at the same time with Prof. Moon's casual English. The course is content heavy but does not bore. Only downside is that the weekly quiz cannot be taken unless we upgrade to receiving a certificate!
By Nauroze G•
Sep 17, 2020
By Nino•
Jan 3, 2020
By Laura R•
Oct 11, 2020
Very informative course! It’s content heavy but I have a much better understanding of Korean politics and its complexities! I can’t wait to return Korea with this new understanding!
By Yasmim R•
Sep 13, 2021
Gave me true insights that I was missing on the Korean Politics, and a realistic view of the possible future outcomes. Also, taught me how to study my own country Politics and Presidential profiles. Although as the professor said, the miracle growth of SK may not be compatible with other developing countries as it was characteristic to it's own situation, I believe there was a lot to learn from it.
By Sophia S•
May 6, 2020
I had a great learning experience thanks to this course. I've enhanced my knowledge of Korean history, institutions and political views. This course really helped me in achieving a wider comprehension of political dynamics in Asia, which is essential for my own studies and career path. I truly recommend the course. I can't wait to learn more.
By İlhan T•
Jul 21, 2020
I have a deep interest in Korean Culture and language. I have been studying Korean and i have been following news and current events about Korea regularly. Although my major is electrical engineering, i have been easily understood the course and in future it will be very helpful to understand Korean culture more.
By Neha Y•
May 20, 2020
The course is recommended to anyone who wants to understand Korean peninsula politically and economically. The professor did the best job to explain this big timeline in short time effectively. I, now can understand Korean diplomatic relations better. Thank you Yonsei University and Chung-in-Moon Sir!
By Francisca I Á M•
Oct 20, 2020
¡El curso y las clases son excelentes! De poder explicar en poco tiempo tanto la economía como la política de Corea, es un excelente curso para quienes quieran entender de mejor manera la historia y la política. Bastante recomendado y las explicaciones del profesor Chun-in Moon son muy gratas.
By Yakelin S•
May 7, 2020
Excellent class that provides great info from the very beginning centuries ago and brings it to the present. The instructor certainly masters the topic. The graphics and photos do facilitate and/or clarify what the instructor is bringing into consideration.
By Valentina S M•
Dec 5, 2021
Profoundly interesting and a good place to start when wanting to get acquainted with Korea's politics. I thoroughly appreciated the course, thanks and congratulations to Professor Moon and Yonsei University for putting this course together!
By Benjamin C V C•
Nov 27, 2016
Great all-round with both factual and theory basis. Plenty of recommended literature and complementary sources. I really recommend this course for those that wish a deeper understanding of the Republican history of South Korea.
By Nurdana D•
Dec 28, 2020
This course was very interesting and exciting. I learned a lot about the history of South Korea's development and was inspired. And want to listen live lectures of professor Chung-in Moon
By Neil W•
Feb 15, 2022
Lots of great information. The instructor was knowledgable but in the earlier videos, he was a bit hard to understand...luckily there are subtitles in note format. Great course.
By Ale C•
Sep 28, 2020
El curso es excelente, está muy completo y abarca desde los tres reinos hasta las relaciones intercoreanas y la unificación en la actualidad. Lo recomiendo ampliamente :D
By ADRIAN S H•
Dec 11, 2020
Excelent course. I enjoyed it a lot and I wish it was longer with a bit more of history and analysis regarding social changes, economy and North/South relations.
By Eliane M A T V•
Jun 18, 2020
A very comprehensive course that goes from the basic framework to the particular about Korean political affairs. Dr. Moon has a brilliant delivery as well.
By Susan S•
Dec 6, 2020
Very interesting course. It is deeply explained by professor Moon Chung-in, and one can really learn Korean politics and its history through each lecture.
By Vanessa R G•
Oct 8, 2018
Excellent course! I probably learned must of the things I needed to know about Korean politics, causes, consequences, future scenarios, etc.