OI
Apr 22, 2021
I just will say that it worth every minute spent! Very inspiring, clear, interesting. Lot of examples. Boosts creativity even in such academic discipline as history. Beautiful speakers!
JB
Nov 19, 2020
A very engaging course for anyone interested in public history. Helps in thinking creatively and about considering who is missing from your audience.
By Claire R•
Aug 12, 2021
I have really enjoyed this course. It gives an excellent introduction to and overview to the subject of Applied Public History. It is very accessible and will give even beginners the confidence to devise or take part in public history projects. It will be a very useful toolkit for me to refer back too and I will be recommending the course to my colleagues.
By David H•
Dec 20, 2020
Very enjoyable course and inspires the use of social media and the internet to not only engage with the public, but to turn them into co-creators through crowdsourcing.
Well done
David, Christchurch, NZ
By Олеся И•
Apr 23, 2021
By Janette B•
Nov 20, 2020
By Dr. R R•
Dec 9, 2020
Awesome course for those who really want to change the perspective towards the application pf human science in daily life.
By AIKATERINI C V•
Feb 11, 2021
Excellent combination of academic knowledge with a more down to earth practical approach to the subject.
By Stephen L•
Feb 15, 2021
Very professional and stimulating, with lots of good example projects to learn from.
By Aditia M P•
Jun 26, 2021
A lot of inspiraton for making the history relate for today. A very good Course
By Wildan H Y Z•
Jun 24, 2021
Awesome. Thank you University of London for giving us such a great explanation.
By Ven. K R T•
Mar 13, 2021
This is very helpful for improving historiography skills.
By Isobel A•
Nov 26, 2020
Super interesting and really well presented - thanks.
By Luiza K B•
Sep 2, 2021
Everything I expected; Excellent.
By NINO M•
Jan 26, 2021
Great experience!
By Viviane G d R•
Feb 27, 2021
Great course.
By José N J L•
Mar 25, 2021
It is a good introduction to Public History, not from theory and debates but from actual practices and experiences. The course could benefit from other experiences outside of London to, at least, give a glimpse of how does Public History work in other contexts. I learned a lot even though I had some prior Public History experience (from college and international conferences). I absolutely recommend this course for people remotely interested in History outside Academia.
By Kev B•
Apr 5, 2021
I have always been interested in history and I do have some familiarity with doing history from a more academic perspective. However I learned from this course that history has happened and is happening all around me. Gives me a new pair of eyes with which to view my surroundings...I do wish that this project had been a little more inclusive of doing public history in places other than London and the UK.
By Kathryn B•
Oct 6, 2021
This is a well devised course, with plenty of opportunities to explore the topics further. I enjoyed the quizzes which were well devised. I found the discussion forums less easy to negotiate, but appreciate the idea of these. Overall, this is a great way to build a toolkit of ideas to explore and communicate history, engaging others in co-creating projects.
By Peter R C•
Mar 26, 2021
This has been a very enjoyable course with lots of examples of different projects involving lots of different communities. The projects chosen illustrated the wide range of community history projects available.
By Janet F•
Feb 13, 2021
Very interesting perspectives. I would have liked more that related to small scale rural projects that could be undertaken with limited human and economic resources.
By maria d l á•
Feb 7, 2022
fantastic