SB
Oct 18, 2017
So far the best course at coursera. The resource persons are superb. no words for the superb designing of the course.
TS
Jun 24, 2017
Teacher who tech about Urban Sociology in this course which me know anymore. Thank!
By PERVIN,Mousumi•
Dec 15, 2018
The course is good but it needs to introduce certificate or any kind of poof
By Rotem C•
May 2, 2020
I completed all the videos and assignments- but never got a certificate or any other grade...
A strange and bizzare experience.
By Rusmat A•
Dec 23, 2018
What a phenomenally interesting topic! Prof. Le Galès sweeps through a large field of literature, presenting different approaches and views on cities each week, giving a guided tour of the characteristics of the many fascinating models of urban sociology and urbanisation. For me, a real eye-opener and an inspiration to look further into sociology and urbanisation, the latter clearly being a vital topic for the 21st century.
That you so much for putting this course together! (Highly recommended for anyone with an interest in where the planet is going and why we got to where we are now, even with no background in sociology or geography.)
By Luis M•
Sep 6, 2018
The course was very interesting and begins with the correct historic perspective, going through every stage of the city and ends with contemporary trends. Includes history, facts, numbers and lots of information that can be further interpreted by oneself. Thank you.
By Ana-Maria B•
Feb 17, 2019
Great course and good introduction to urbanist history and theory
By Cristina D•
Jan 15, 2017
The material is very, very good!
I am not very confortable with the professor as a lecturer, though. He is very distractig. At the end I opted for just reading the transcripts instead of watching the videos.
It is slightly annoying that the References are not properly quoted sometimes.
By Alessandro R•
May 4, 2020
The course has some interesting content, but the way the matter is presented is not really appealing. Good for beginners with no background in social sciences. Sometimes it is impossible to understand what the instructor says (especially personal names) and the English subtitles are very very often wrong (some sentences do not make any sense, some words are misspelled, the punctuation is always wrong, and so on).
By Brad K•
Oct 10, 2016
this course is a decent introduction and overview from a sociological perspective, of the city. It is well structured, progresses quickly, and begins to contrast the sociological analysis with contemporary theory and critical approaches.
By Deleted A•
Sep 14, 2016
Topic and approach are interesting, however the disturbingly-modulated voice and exaggerated accent of the professor can get a bit unbearable at times and make lectures arduous to follow and enjoy.
By Dhruv C•
May 14, 2020
The course covers some historical theories of Urban Sociology but isn't very effective in establishing a connection with real-world experiences.
By David R•
May 25, 2017
Really enjoyed this course and the way in which it was presented.
Stimulating and thoughtful with lots of ideas that I found relevant to my own experiences in the UK and Hong Kong. As a retired Geography Teacher, with a particular interest in the historical geography of rural settlement, I joined the course out of an almost casual interest in how the geography and sociology of urban settlement has developed over the last decade. I am now 'hooked' on the idea of a 'globalising urban world' and am reading 'on' and around the subject with renewed interest and making plans to visit some of the cities mentioned in the course.
Thank you for opening up this fascinating insight into the world of the 21st century.
By Jonathan G•
Dec 8, 2019
This is a great class for a fairly in-depth overview of the field of urban sociology and human geography. I've always been fascinated by the urban studies, and seeing examples of the specific issues cities and metropolises have faced throughout the centuries (millennia) is really interesting. The amount and depth of reading is honestly comparable to many of the Humanities courses I took at university and higher than many other online courses I've taken. Definitely recommended.
By DURAC G H•
Nov 12, 2018
Me inscribi desde La ciudad De La Plata ARGENTINA
ESTUDIO LAS RELACIONES SOCIALES EN EL ESPACIO PUBLICO Y LAS RELACIONES DE MOVILIDAD
BAJO LOS ENFOQUES DE IGUALDAD EN LAS RELACIONES DE GENERO
ESPACIO PUBLICO DE CALIDAD ,
Y LA COMPLEJIDAD DE LAS RELACIONES SOCIALES DESDE LA SEGURIDAD PUBLICA
ESTE CURSO ME PARECE EXCELENTE POR LA FORMA Y LOS CONOCIMIENTOS BRINDADOS
EXCELENTE , GRACIAS
SALUDOS
By Elena A•
Feb 20, 2019
A really interesting and bold introduction course for urban studies.
Easy going, comprehensive, not boring, good references on classics without overloading.
Mes compliment les plus sinceres a Patrick le Galle, la presentation brilliante et tres vif!
By Jessica E M•
Jan 3, 2019
It is a great course to learn more about the cities, the different cultures in the world, how the population and the cities are growing up in the technological and social way. I really enjoy it!
Greetings from México.
By Satwant B•
Oct 19, 2017
By Valeria P•
Mar 23, 2020
Fue un gran curso, una muy buena introducción al estudio de las ciudades desde las ciencias sociales. Gracias!
By Constanza V G•
Sep 24, 2019
me encantó, encontré que el curso es super transversal respecto del país en donde lo curses.
By Thanavot S•
Jun 25, 2017
By Najib A A A A•
Nov 18, 2020
الدورة رائعة وسهلة الفهم وتحتوي على الكثير من المعلومات عن تطور المدن والفرق بينها
By 42284•
Oct 27, 2019
I watched all lectures with high interest now I know what urban sociology mean
By Lucian G•
Sep 19, 2019
Very interesting, and relaxing as there is no assessment!
By Jose L G F•
Nov 6, 2017
Uno de los mejores cursos sobre el tema! unico!
By Edward K•
Sep 7, 2019
Informative and interesting. Nicely done!
By Fouad M•
Jun 7, 2019
Very informative and useful information.