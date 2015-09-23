DN
Sep 29, 2015
Hess is an excellent mind and teacher/leader/expert/veteran/entrepreneur in the field! Can't wait to connect and learn more from him, he seems to understand business like a seasoned man should.
AS
Aug 1, 2017
This course was an amazing course that taught me many real life examples and cases.\n\nThanks to Pro: Edd Hess for making this course so interesting and charming.
By Rob•
Sep 23, 2015
The two Grow to Greatness courses are fantastic and I would highly recommend them to anyone starting or running an existing business. The material is a great mix of theory and practical information and Professor Hess and his staff expertly bring the course content to life. His passion for the subject matter and his enjoyment of teaching clearly shines through, even on these taped lectures. Thank you!
By john m•
Oct 25, 2015
Amazing information, great companies who really explin what made them great. Exellent research that really drives home the what and the how to grow a business as well as just think metaphorically to apply it to other stages of business or life. would defniitly recomend this to friends and other entreprenuers.
By Emmanuel O•
Nov 5, 2020
This is one of the hands-on courses that allows you understand business growth in a detailed context. I am happy to have completed both part I and II of this specialization and it has already helped me provide solutions to small and growing businesses in their business growth strategic planning.
By Donna H•
Nov 15, 2015
Edward Hess is a great tutor, enthusiastic and very knowledgeable. Time flies with Ed! It's always engaging watching and learning from him. I can't wait to apply the principles, skills and techniques to my own company and follow suit - Grow to Greatness. Thanks for a great course!
By Alberto J J•
Mar 18, 2020
It was as good as GTG Part I if not better, everything that I´ve learnt from Prof.Hess is directly applicable in my management style...I was a theory x manager when I became Manager for the first time and experienced and evolution to Y but still not htere, a lot to be improved yet!
By Martin K•
Aug 18, 2015
Even better than part 1! But a small caveat, this is not for new grads or people just starting a business - choose some of the University of Maryland entrepreneur classes instead for that. That said, a must for people with 3+ years in business.
By Martin M•
Dec 4, 2018
The two parts of Grow to Greatness is the best i have learnt regarding entrepreneurship. I believe the skills i have got will help me run my future business and also improve my managing skills both at work and home.. Thanks Ed, you are great.
By Prosper T•
Jul 19, 2019
Prof Ed clearly shows how to manage people, processes and systems, and the reality of business. Business is tough. We need processes to help us get consistent and build high employee engagement to that employees take care of our customers
By Sonya L•
Sep 9, 2020
A course that is necessary for every entrepreneur should take. It provides sobering realizations of what is needed to grow your company...decisions that must be made for further growth. But a very enjoyable course and great presentation.
By Andre M•
Jun 14, 2016
Glad to have done this course, after the Part 1. Professor Hess's insights definitely have brought me to a different level of thinking, planning and running a business. Hope to read his books and make another of his courses anytime.
By Simon D V A•
Jul 27, 2017
Ed is an incredible professor that keeps you hooked during the whole class! Great business cases and analysis! Of course, the interviews with the entrepreneurs themselves are awesome! Loved this course, definitely 5 stars.
By Daniel L N•
Sep 30, 2015
By Abdisamed M S•
Aug 2, 2017
By Edward J B•
Nov 8, 2015
Insightful course that will remind the student of the critical importance of people in the business, as well as critical best practices. Great course!
By Nasir H•
Apr 8, 2019
Excellent course. Has been able to touch all the main topics that are required to become a good entrepreneur. Thanks for preparing this course.
By Grettel V T M•
Sep 9, 2020
Excellent guidance to do things right even as a business person or as a key management member. Thank you to the professor and his team. :-)
By Tania V L•
Apr 1, 2017
Great course and great teacher. This course will help you if you are developing your business and make better decisions. Thank you Ed.
By Fernando C P•
Dec 13, 2015
Excellent course, It gave me a lot of useful information that help me in the procces of grow my business, very recommended.
By Kuttappan R K•
May 4, 2017
It's a fantastic choice of subject. learning from the experts guides you to even a better level of understanding.
By Antoine C•
Dec 17, 2015
Captivating course, highly motivated instructor, deep thinking and understanding course and materials.
By Tony K•
Nov 16, 2017
Great knowledge, product of great research, taught by great lecture and excellent team! Thank you!!!
By Arun V•
Aug 18, 2015
Great instructions on building a team. Delivered beautifully by very experienced professor.
By Yannick P•
Apr 19, 2017
Excellent course, with many top notch examples, maybe even better than the 1st part !
By Louisa A•
Nov 14, 2018
Very insightful on mannerism that impact our business growth or lack thereof.
By Ry G M•
Nov 29, 2015
Professor Ed is very inspiring and engaging. He has the best teaching skills!