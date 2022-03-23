Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accomplishment STAR Techniques for Job Interviews by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
48 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

You will create a compelling Accomplishment STAR Technique for Job Interviews. The STAR Technique will help you stand out greatly from the competition. A compelling Accomplishment STAR Technique will play a significant role to help you tell stories of how YOU solve problems; showcase your team building or leadership skills, as well as help the hiring manager see that you can do the job the company is advertising for....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Accomplishment STAR Techniques for Job Interviews

By Scott C

Mar 23, 2022

I​nformative and thought provoking. I have much more confidence know in processing STAR questions.

By arunkumar T

Jul 30, 2021

Its easy ot learn and gain more knowledge

By Kar L

Jul 1, 2021

I love courserao

By Ajay J

May 16, 2022

Star Techniques

By Dr. R D

Jul 1, 2021

Excellent

By gopal t

Jan 10, 2022

goodd

By Veenasai S

Jul 30, 2021

vvery

By HARISH R

Jul 6, 2021

iits

By paresh s

Jul 5, 2021

g

By Pritam B

Jul 1, 2021

5

By Nona C

Oct 19, 2021

Guided Project doesn't work well. I cannot see or access the Cloud Workspace. There is also no button seen on screen to possibly access the Cloud Workspace. I was not able to do the project at all. However, I took the quiz and still got 100% score. So,, quiz was not helpful as well. Quiz also had a question wherein 2 options had the same answer. Please fix problems and maybe update the quiz - more focused on answering STAR questionnaire. Thank you.

