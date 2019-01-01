Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Apple's Stock and Financials with Bloomberg Terminal by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long guided tutorial, you will learn how to use Bloomberg to access equities and financials data, analyze and interpret stock and financial data, use Bloomberg DES, GP, ANR, FA, MODL, and EQRV functions.
Note: This tutorial works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This tutorial requires access to Bloomberg Terminal.
This tutorial’s content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....