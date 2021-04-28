Chevron Left
Back to Analyze Website Visitors with Google Analytics Segments

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Website Visitors with Google Analytics Segments by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
89 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will learn how to use segments in Google Analytics and how they provide a deeper analysis of your website visitors. You will learn how to set up and use segments. You will learn about system segments and custom segments. You will also learn how to import segments. You will understand how using segments helps you make better decisions when it comes to increasing and converting your website traffic. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Analyze Website Visitors with Google Analytics Segments

By Mustafa A

Apr 28, 2021

it's So much Excellent I Learn huge knowledge from this Platform, Thanks to. Regards!

WWW.Facebook.com/MySalesWays

By N.Srinivas

Jul 16, 2021

Excellent coursework! I'm eager to explore the Google Analytics tool in greater depth.

By Lekha S

Jul 31, 2021

A good Start to learn about Google Analytics

By Ying Q

Mar 1, 2022

very good instructions to follow

By NEYA S V

Apr 26, 2021

Excited to learn more

By Devanshu B

Aug 16, 2020

Best!!!!! Of all time

By Zehra B

Oct 9, 2021

Helpful and useful

By Muhammad S A

Oct 7, 2021

Excellent Course.

By Majd B

Dec 31, 2020

great

By Fariya Y

Dec 10, 2020

It helped to advance my skill in analytics a bit.

By Sumit K G

Jun 18, 2021

Excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder