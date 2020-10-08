Chevron Left
Back to Analyzing Market Attractiveness Using Creately

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing Market Attractiveness Using Creately by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
86 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this 2 hour-long guided project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing business markets and how to discover their attractiveness to new products and services. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will be using proven models in competitive strategy and the Creately platform to explore and analyze the factors that contribute to business success. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new markets for products or services. You will engage in evaluating through examples and hands-on practice examining business immediate forces shaping markets including competitors, suppliers, buyers, threats of new businesses entering the segment, and substitute products. You will be ready to take an entrepreneurial idea through a scientific and logical process, helping you validate your ideas for new business or service. This Course furthers the knowledge and skills acquired during "Analyzing Macro-Environmental Factors Using Creately", and is important step in engineering a successful product or service....
Filter by:

1 - 16 of 16 Reviews for Analyzing Market Attractiveness Using Creately

By Razanah

Oct 8, 2020

It is interesting

By 18PF26 - S M K

Aug 26, 2021

very informative and very clear explanation.

By MS. S S

Aug 16, 2020

It was an great inspiring courses.

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Manny S

Jan 21, 2021

Very informative.

By Arunachalam J

Jun 28, 2020

Wonderful course

By Cherry I T

Jul 4, 2020

learn a lot

By Arpit S

Aug 2, 2021

excellent

By Mohamed S

May 28, 2021

Excellent

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By 18017034 F U S

Jun 26, 2021

Nice course, nice explanation, easy to understand!

By Poon L L

Nov 17, 2020

Nice and clear guidance. Thanks :)

By Alwielland B

Jul 22, 2020

great course

By Ngan P

Mar 17, 2021

The cloud sharing portion (lecturing part) has a chunky UX design, the screen is too small and has different moving parts so it is hard to focus. The contents focus too much on the tool (Creately) and not enough on the actually analysis, feel more like a promotion for Creately

By An S D M C

Oct 28, 2020

didnt really understand it. and screen is tooo small

By Dimpy K

Oct 8, 2020

Dont take this project. This will teach u very basic things you can google and self learn too

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder