Automating Sales Tasks with Zapier by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project gives you easy access to time-saving tools used by entrepreneurs, business administrators, and department leaders. We’ll learn about how to use a tool called Zapier to automate a common business activity, responding to a new subscription on a website, and sharing the information with other departments.
By the end of this project, you can use Zapier to automate a variety of tasks that will reduce errors and save you time. Saving you time at work will free up your time to devote to other interests. If you’re already using Zapier you may find new apps to connect and tasks to automate. If you’re struggling, you’ll see solutions and tips that can make things easier. If you want more time in your life this project will help serve as your guide.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....