A database is an organized collection of data that has value to a business. The purpose of SQL is to extract specific data needed to solve a business problem—or answer a business question. In this project, you will work with the Northwind Traders database, which contains data for the fictitious company Northwind Traders. Your task will be to pull data from the database to answer the question “Which Northwind Traders employees should get bonuses for their sales performance?”...
