4.7
stars
60 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to build a simple budget using Google Sheets. You will be able to easily capture variances and identify trends. You will be able to format your budget, identify and communicate drivers of variances and make the budget presentable. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AP

Oct 31, 2020

The course was very easy to follow and understand even though I am a novice in this google sheets. Thank you very Tutors. I had a great time learning.

MK

May 9, 2021

Thank you Coursera for providing excellent opportunities to grow and enhance once skills and abilities

By Jonathan D M

Aug 11, 2020

Simple and effective for non-finance professionals. Google sheets is explored from scratch so this course is perfect for beginners.

By Hans G Q

Aug 31, 2020

Very Basic course. Easy to understand. Pefect If you do not what is google sheets and it your first time working on it.

By ARLENE V D P

Nov 1, 2020

The course was very easy to follow and understand even though I am a novice in this google sheets. Thank you very Tutors. I had a great time learning.

By muhammad h k

May 10, 2021

Thank you Coursera for providing excellent opportunities to grow and enhance once skills and abilities

By RAJEEV K S

May 24, 2021

Learn about Google sheet

By Florian B

Apr 18, 2022

Easy, quick

By Dr V V

Aug 11, 2020

nil

By I S

Apr 26, 2021

quick learning

