AP
Oct 31, 2020
The course was very easy to follow and understand even though I am a novice in this google sheets. Thank you very Tutors. I had a great time learning.
MK
May 9, 2021
Thank you Coursera for providing excellent opportunities to grow and enhance once skills and abilities
By Jonathan D M•
Aug 11, 2020
Simple and effective for non-finance professionals. Google sheets is explored from scratch so this course is perfect for beginners.
By Hans G Q•
Aug 31, 2020
Very Basic course. Easy to understand. Pefect If you do not what is google sheets and it your first time working on it.
By ARLENE V D P•
Nov 1, 2020
By muhammad h k•
May 10, 2021
By RAJEEV K S•
May 24, 2021
Learn about Google sheet
By Florian B•
Apr 18, 2022
Easy, quick
By Dr V V•
Aug 11, 2020
nil
By I S•
Apr 26, 2021
quick learning