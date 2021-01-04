Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Build a keyword-optimized Applicant Tracking System (ATS) friendly Professional Resume that is appealing, eye-catching and elegant. This guided project is for anyone who is looking to build a Professional Resume. Both Professionals and Students will find this course extremely beneficial. You will not only learn how to tailor a resume according to the Job description but also Keyword Optimization techniques that will make your resume Applicant Tracking Systems friendly. Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) are used by 99 percent of fortune 500 companies to screen out Resumes. We will build a Resume that can pass the ATS software and reach the HRs. We will start by choosing an elegant and eye-catching template and we will build each of the following sections in detail task by task: Contact details, Objectives/Summary, Professional Experience, Education Credentials and skills/Achievements/Projects. By the end of this project, you will be confident in creating a Professional Resume that is customized and tailored for a job. Throughout our careers, all of us keep on looking for better opportunities and that’s why learning how to create and customize a Professional resume is one skill that will benefit you throughout your career. You do NOT need any prior experience in Resume writing or Graphic designs to complete this project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

ER

Jan 13, 2021

The course was easy to follow and it helped me to become a little more familiar with Canva. I would have loved it to be a longer course. The instructor was easy to follow.

YG

Dec 13, 2021

Well-organized and usefu. Thanks! The only problem is that the network seems unstable outside North America. Hope this can be addressed by the coursera team soon.

By Thien-Tam T

Jan 4, 2021

It was way too light as a practical project in order to really help optimize one's resume in front of ATS from HR Departments. I appreciate the efforts from the Teacher fro having created this content to introduce the concept and the online tool, but it needs serious enhancements in order for the guided project to properly serve its purpose.

By Deb A S

Apr 13, 2021

It was a good short project, but it lacked any details on resume building. It did have some good points on keyword optimization

By Keishanna H

Feb 16, 2021

Felt it was kind of rushed a lot of technical difficulties so I didn't get to learn alot.

By Yamil C

Feb 12, 2021

Not what I wxpected.

By Evette R

Jan 14, 2021

The course was easy to follow and it helped me to become a little more familiar with Canva. I would have loved it to be a longer course. The instructor was easy to follow.

By Yijun G

Dec 14, 2021

Well-organized and usefu. Thanks! The only problem is that the network seems unstable outside North America. Hope this can be addressed by the coursera team soon.

By Pearl D

Jan 27, 2022

Loved it! The perfect guided project to learn how to build a resume or build on your resume skills, especially if you are rusty.

By Sadhvika

Mar 25, 2021

THE COURSE HAD MANY INSIGHTFUL INFORMATION TO BE LEARNT, AND ON THE WHOLE WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE.

By Kundan K C

May 6, 2021

This project help me to enhance our capability to make professional resume in professional way..

By Ubaid A

Mar 5, 2021

Great program, Thanks to organizer team, I believe this program will help our community. :)

By Yash C

Jun 12, 2021

Special Thanks to the instructor !! This project helped me a lot in enhancing my career.

By Willy B

Jul 17, 2021

Very concise and well-designed. Every tasks is carefully tailored and easy to follow.

By Farzana B

Apr 26, 2022

More detailed session can be scheduled as that will cater us deep clarifications

By Anne J

Apr 24, 2022

Excellent Resume templates on Canva with instructions on creating your own.

By sharayu k

Aug 10, 2021

Great course with easy to understand instructions and guidance.

By Shiny A

Nov 18, 2021

very good to know to build a professional resume using canva

By M S H

Mar 6, 2022

Enhanced my resume writing skills after this course.

By AJJA N

May 25, 2021

very beneficial & easy understanding resume process

By Anushka

Jul 20, 2021

it was quite interesting and easy to learn.

By Ibrahim A

Aug 31, 2021

would like to be unenrolled please

By Durkesh B

Apr 18, 2021

Basic course taught just right.

By CHANDULAL B

Mar 29, 2022

PLEASE PROVIDE MY CERTIFICATE

By Gunay R

Oct 2, 2021

Thank you. It was very useful

By Fikriyah A

Jun 3, 2021

esimple and asy to understand

By M M I

May 17, 2022

That is a great experience

