Jan 13, 2021
The course was easy to follow and it helped me to become a little more familiar with Canva. I would have loved it to be a longer course. The instructor was easy to follow.
YG
Dec 13, 2021
Well-organized and usefu. Thanks! The only problem is that the network seems unstable outside North America. Hope this can be addressed by the coursera team soon.
By Thien-Tam T•
Jan 4, 2021
It was way too light as a practical project in order to really help optimize one's resume in front of ATS from HR Departments. I appreciate the efforts from the Teacher fro having created this content to introduce the concept and the online tool, but it needs serious enhancements in order for the guided project to properly serve its purpose.
By Deb A S•
Apr 13, 2021
It was a good short project, but it lacked any details on resume building. It did have some good points on keyword optimization
By Keishanna H•
Feb 16, 2021
Felt it was kind of rushed a lot of technical difficulties so I didn't get to learn alot.
By Yamil C•
Feb 12, 2021
Not what I wxpected.
By Evette R•
Jan 14, 2021
By Pearl D•
Jan 27, 2022
Loved it! The perfect guided project to learn how to build a resume or build on your resume skills, especially if you are rusty.
By Sadhvika•
Mar 25, 2021
THE COURSE HAD MANY INSIGHTFUL INFORMATION TO BE LEARNT, AND ON THE WHOLE WAS A GREAT EXPERIENCE.
By Kundan K C•
May 6, 2021
This project help me to enhance our capability to make professional resume in professional way..
By Ubaid A•
Mar 5, 2021
Great program, Thanks to organizer team, I believe this program will help our community. :)
By Yash C•
Jun 12, 2021
Special Thanks to the instructor !! This project helped me a lot in enhancing my career.
By Willy B•
Jul 17, 2021
Very concise and well-designed. Every tasks is carefully tailored and easy to follow.
By Farzana B•
Apr 26, 2022
More detailed session can be scheduled as that will cater us deep clarifications
By Anne J•
Apr 24, 2022
Excellent Resume templates on Canva with instructions on creating your own.
By sharayu k•
Aug 10, 2021
Great course with easy to understand instructions and guidance.
By Shiny A•
Nov 18, 2021
very good to know to build a professional resume using canva
By M S H•
Mar 6, 2022
Enhanced my resume writing skills after this course.
By AJJA N•
May 25, 2021
very beneficial & easy understanding resume process
By Anushka•
Jul 20, 2021
it was quite interesting and easy to learn.
By Ibrahim A•
Aug 31, 2021
would like to be unenrolled please
By Durkesh B•
Apr 18, 2021
Basic course taught just right.
By CHANDULAL B•
Mar 29, 2022
PLEASE PROVIDE MY CERTIFICATE
By Gunay R•
Oct 2, 2021
Thank you. It was very useful
By Fikriyah A•
Jun 3, 2021
esimple and asy to understand
By M M I•
May 17, 2022
That is a great experience