SS
Dec 27, 2021
Course was short and sweet. It had all informations which helps a person to successfully build a product.
MM
Jun 27, 2021
Gives a solid foundation on Aha! in a short span of time. Thanks for such a quick, yet useful course.
By Leonardo S d A•
Apr 14, 2021
Curso prático, objetivo e bem realista. A forma como foi apresentado é muito fácil de entender como construir um roadmap de produto e como tê-lo refletindo a estratégia.
By Shravana•
Dec 28, 2021
By Manjunatha•
Jun 28, 2021
By Prathap N•
May 29, 2022
Everything you need to learn about saving time on creating documents as a product manager.
By Laura A•
Apr 27, 2022
Good Walkthru of the major features.
By Sunit M•
Apr 14, 2022
Awsome course :)
By WANI A R N P 2 B•
Jun 10, 2021
just great!
By Stuart S•
Nov 18, 2021
loved it
By Saurabh K•
Mar 15, 2021
Good
By Ankita B•
Aug 19, 2021
As a coverage of the tool this was comprehensive yet short to fit my time commitment. I would love if there was a pre-req /pre-read suggestion on topics about Product Management before doing this.
By Wallace G•
Dec 8, 2021
Helpful too for understanding the basics of Aha! Fascilitates the ability to have top level conversations about the tool and how it can be implemented.