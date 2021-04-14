Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn what makes a good Product Roadmap, how to use Aha! to combine your product artifacts in a well-structured Product Roadmap, and how to customize Aha! to match the processes and requirements in your team. Using Aha!, step by step we will start from a blank sheet of paper to get to a comprehensive product definition. We will structure the information in a way that allows to switch between execution level information, like Features and Release and also being able to zoom out to high-level information like Goals and Vision....

By Leonardo S d A

Apr 14, 2021

Curso prático, objetivo e bem realista. A forma como foi apresentado é muito fácil de entender como construir um roadmap de produto e como tê-lo refletindo a estratégia.

By Shravana

Dec 28, 2021

Course was short and sweet. It had all informations which helps a person to successfully build a product.

By Manjunatha

Jun 28, 2021

Gives a solid foundation on Aha! in a short span of time. Thanks for such a quick, yet useful course.

By Prathap N

May 29, 2022

Everything you need to learn about saving time on creating documents as a product manager.

By Laura A

Apr 27, 2022

Good Walkthru of the major features.

By Sunit M

Apr 14, 2022

Awsome course :)

By WANI A R N P 2 B

Jun 10, 2021

just great!

By Stuart S

Nov 18, 2021

l​oved it

By Saurabh K

Mar 15, 2021

Good

By Ankita B

Aug 19, 2021

As a coverage of the tool this was comprehensive yet short to fit my time commitment. I would love if there was a pre-req /pre-read suggestion on topics about Product Management before doing this.

By Wallace G

Dec 8, 2021

Helpful too for understanding the basics of Aha! Fascilitates the ability to have top level conversations about the tool and how it can be implemented.

