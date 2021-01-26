Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building a Hiring Plan by Analyzing Past Data in Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
31 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will understand how HR analytics are used to perform several analyses such as analyze total headcount to be hired, consolidate the position details, provide insights that would help the Talent Acquisition Manager to arrive at the sourcing strategy, set the selection process and the assessment guidelines. All these analyses will help create an annual hiring plan for an organization. All these steps in the project are performed by individuals of the Human Resources team....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Building a Hiring Plan by Analyzing Past Data in Sheets

By Anas K

Jan 26, 2021

Insightful learning experience for understanding the processes and procedures of HR analytics. However, I would have appreciated if the reason for instructions were shared before hand. Sometimes I feel I am doing something that I don't why I am.

By Nandini S

Jan 3, 2021

I did learn something new from this course. However, there were no explanations on "why" only certain data were considered to arrive at certain figures. Still have some doubts uncleared!

By Syed M A

Oct 4, 2020

very important and practical with practice Sheets.

By Sholpan B

Nov 22, 2020

Nice, clear and compact course. Thank you!

By Dr V V

Sep 22, 2020

nil

By MANOJ L

Sep 29, 2020

Superrr

