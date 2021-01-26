By Anas K•
Jan 26, 2021
Insightful learning experience for understanding the processes and procedures of HR analytics. However, I would have appreciated if the reason for instructions were shared before hand. Sometimes I feel I am doing something that I don't why I am.
By Nandini S•
Jan 3, 2021
I did learn something new from this course. However, there were no explanations on "why" only certain data were considered to arrive at certain figures. Still have some doubts uncleared!
By Syed M A•
Oct 4, 2020
very important and practical with practice Sheets.
By Sholpan B•
Nov 22, 2020
Nice, clear and compact course. Thank you!
By Dr V V•
Sep 22, 2020
nil
By MANOJ L•
Sep 29, 2020
Superrr