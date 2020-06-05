SS
Nov 25, 2020
It was amazing learning the Canva mind map with Stacey. Very interactive and great session conducted.\n\nHowever, I struggled a little bit to use the Workspace as it was quite slow for me.
DA
Jan 18, 2021
This course is very useful. creating mind map using canva is much easier and helpful than a written form of mind map.
By Rahul S•
Jun 5, 2020
I appreciate the initiative taken by Coursera to create a platform where individuals can learn in an interactive manner. The step by step guidances really makes an individual remember the protocols for the process he/she wants to learn. However, the 'rhyme' servers is a little bit slow, maybe due to the heavy usage and the display screen for the learner is quite small.
By Deleted A•
Jan 19, 2021
By Максим Щ•
Jul 15, 2020
To my mind this short course is worth your attention, because new software and approach in learning process allow you to learn a new skill during a short period of time and make the result by your own hands.
As for me, the main disadvantage of this course is the fact, that cloud inerface of "Canva" programm is too tiny and it is painfull for eyes to work with it. Also currently it is uncomfortable a lot of. I hope that these problems will be solved in the nearest future by the team of "Coursera"!
By Sukanya S•
Nov 26, 2020
It was amazing learning the Canva mind map with Stacey. Very interactive and great session conducted.
However, I struggled a little bit to use the Workspace as it was quite slow for me.
By KENENIAS B P B•
Jun 25, 2020
It was good course, I love it because you can learn many skills and ideas for your school projects or marketing projects
By GRANADOS R M F•
Mar 8, 2022
Es buenisimo y muy util, es una nueva herramienta que podemos ocupar cuando ocupemos recopilar informacion y presentar
By Mary G M•
Dec 14, 2020
This guided project is cool, I never explore this yet before, thanks for this guided project. Thanks too to Stacey :)
By Ski V P•
Oct 27, 2020
Enjoyed it and learned some new things that gave me some great ideas for presenting content to my students.
By Jun D•
Aug 15, 2021
Great course! I've been using Canva for quite some time now and the course added some tips that I can use.
By IVANA M•
Mar 17, 2022
Interesting, easy to follow the instructor and a great tool, especially for people who work in education.
By Catherine G•
Oct 17, 2020
Canva is a great way to create a mind map and this course quickly and easily showed me how.
By Marites T•
Oct 24, 2020
Easy to follow yet very useful course. I learned a lot in a short period of time.
By Anokhi M G•
Jul 18, 2020
Learnt design in a very simple way and would like to explore more of the same.
By Lalit S•
Jun 3, 2020
An excellent tool for making your presentations more lively and interactive.
By Ma. F P•
Apr 7, 2022
Very informative and colorful! :) I enjoyed taking this course.
By Idris O B•
Nov 16, 2020
It is a very concise and precise course for canva beginners
By Mr. T M P A P I - M•
Jun 10, 2020
Nice project to improve my presentation skill
By ELENA K•
Dec 16, 2020
It was an excellent guided project.
By dave w e•
Oct 17, 2020
thanks!!! Stacey Shanklin-Langford
By Chen-Ta C•
Apr 24, 2021
Easy to follow and very practical
By Payal s•
Jun 27, 2020
An hour spent well learning this!
By Naomi C R L•
May 29, 2020
this is a very helpful course.
By 18UECA015•
Jun 14, 2020
Its very easy way to learn
By Vinayakumar P•
Jan 13, 2022
it was a useful course
By Kenenias B P•
Jun 26, 2020
Good course I love it