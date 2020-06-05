Chevron Left
Back to Use Canva to Create an Interactive Mind Map

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Canva to Create an Interactive Mind Map by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
368 ratings
71 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create an interactive mind map that is shareable across teams, business organizations, or with an audience, you want to market to. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements that will draw your audience in. This course will include an introduction to mind maps in Canva, a use for Canva that isn’t a widely known use, but is very useful when building ideas and strategies and effectively communicating them. You will also learn how to add interactive features to your mind map in order to create a useful tool for all. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

SS

Nov 25, 2020

It was amazing learning the Canva mind map with Stacey. Very interactive and great session conducted.\n\nHowever, I struggled a little bit to use the Workspace as it was quite slow for me.

DA

Jan 18, 2021

This course is very useful. creating mind map using canva is much easier and helpful than a written form of mind map.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 72 Reviews for Use Canva to Create an Interactive Mind Map

By Rahul S

Jun 5, 2020

I appreciate the initiative taken by Coursera to create a platform where individuals can learn in an interactive manner. The step by step guidances really makes an individual remember the protocols for the process he/she wants to learn. However, the 'rhyme' servers is a little bit slow, maybe due to the heavy usage and the display screen for the learner is quite small.

By Deleted A

Jan 19, 2021

This course is very useful. creating mind map using canva is much easier and helpful than a written form of mind map.

By Максим Щ

Jul 15, 2020

To my mind this short course is worth your attention, because new software and approach in learning process allow you to learn a new skill during a short period of time and make the result by your own hands.

As for me, the main disadvantage of this course is the fact, that cloud inerface of "Canva" programm is too tiny and it is painfull for eyes to work with it. Also currently it is uncomfortable a lot of. I hope that these problems will be solved in the nearest future by the team of "Coursera"!

By Sukanya S

Nov 26, 2020

It was amazing learning the Canva mind map with Stacey. Very interactive and great session conducted.

However, I struggled a little bit to use the Workspace as it was quite slow for me.

By KENENIAS B P B

Jun 25, 2020

It was good course, I love it because you can learn many skills and ideas for your school projects or marketing projects

By GRANADOS R M F

Mar 8, 2022

Es buenisimo y muy util, es una nueva herramienta que podemos ocupar cuando ocupemos recopilar informacion y presentar

By Mary G M

Dec 14, 2020

This guided project is cool, I never explore this yet before, thanks for this guided project. Thanks too to Stacey :)

By Ski V P

Oct 27, 2020

Enjoyed it and learned some new things that gave me some great ideas for presenting content to my students.

By Jun D

Aug 15, 2021

Great course! I've been using Canva for quite some time now and the course added some tips that I can use.

By IVANA M

Mar 17, 2022

Interesting, easy to follow the instructor and a great tool, especially for people who work in education.

By Catherine G

Oct 17, 2020

Canva is a great way to create a mind map and this course quickly and easily showed me how.

By Marites T

Oct 24, 2020

Easy to follow yet very useful course. I learned a lot in a short period of time.

By Anokhi M G

Jul 18, 2020

Learnt design in a very simple way and would like to explore more of the same.

By Lalit S

Jun 3, 2020

An excellent tool for making your presentations more lively and interactive.

By Ma. F P

Apr 7, 2022

Very informative and colorful! :) I enjoyed taking this course.

By Idris O B

Nov 16, 2020

It is a very concise and precise course for canva beginners

By Mr. T M P A P I - M

Jun 10, 2020

Nice project to improve my presentation skill

By ELENA K

Dec 16, 2020

It was an excellent guided project.

By dave w e

Oct 17, 2020

thanks!!! Stacey Shanklin-Langford

By Chen-Ta C

Apr 24, 2021

Easy to follow and very practical

By Payal s

Jun 27, 2020

An hour spent well learning this!

By Naomi C R L

May 29, 2020

this is a very helpful course.

By 18UECA015

Jun 14, 2020

Its very easy way to learn

By Vinayakumar P

Jan 13, 2022

it was a useful course

By Kenenias B P

Jun 26, 2020

Good course I love it

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder