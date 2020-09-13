BB
Sep 12, 2020
Thank you Jasper Albert and Coursera for giving the hands-on experience to come along from the thought process to creating tangible Business Buiness Model Canvas with Micro.
MG
Sep 29, 2020
It could improving your skills especially on making a business model canvas and it could triggered your considerate on each aspect your business.
By Bhavya B•
Sep 13, 2020
By Mohammad A G•
Sep 30, 2020
By Ojoye A E•
Aug 28, 2020
Business strategy enlighten me more on business like how to market produce and so other things
By Nguyen N A•
Sep 4, 2020
Basic Knowledge about Canvas Business Model and amazing tool, Miro!
By Ricky M R 1•
Sep 7, 2020
Got good insights on business strategies using miro board.
By Teresa A L•
Sep 19, 2020
very comprehensive guided project.
By Naomi C R L•
Dec 4, 2020
this is very helpful
By Rigoberto P•
Aug 20, 2020
Love it.
By Wenen Y•
Oct 1, 2020
great
By Bernard D V•
Dec 21, 2020
A nice project using Miro. It is clear and well-explained. The issues are more linked to Rhyme itself such as automatic pausing video when I switch to Word to take some notes. It made the experience of this course unpleasant...
By FATIMA E•
May 6, 2022
the pdf of the course not shared
By claire p•
Nov 17, 2020
I'm sorry but I might have selected the wrong class, but I was interested in working on the business plan analysis more than learning how to use Miro. The cloud screen never connected on my computer. I had none of the documents that were mentioned in the class as the resources documents. I was interested in doing the work to produce the input documents, but there was no indication or explanation how these were produced.