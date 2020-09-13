Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Strategy: Business Model Canvas Analysis with Miro by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
67 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this guided project, you will be fluent in identifying and creating Business Model Canvas solutions based on previous high-level analyses and research data. This will enable you to identify and map the elements required for new products and services. Furthermore, it is essential for generating positive results for your business venture. This guided project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in strategy and product development with the Miro platform to explore and analyse your business propositions. We will practice critically examining results from previous analysis and research results in deriving the values for each of the business model sections....

Top reviews

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Business Strategy: Business Model Canvas Analysis with Miro

By Bhavya B

Sep 13, 2020

Thank you Jasper Albert and Coursera for giving the hands-on experience to come along from the thought process to creating tangible Business Buiness Model Canvas with Micro.

By Mohammad A G

Sep 30, 2020

It could improving your skills especially on making a business model canvas and it could triggered your considerate on each aspect your business.

By Ojoye A E

Aug 28, 2020

Business strategy enlighten me more on business like how to market produce and so other things

By Nguyen N A

Sep 4, 2020

Basic Knowledge about Canvas Business Model and amazing tool, Miro!

By Ricky M R 1

Sep 7, 2020

Got good insights on business strategies using miro board.

By Teresa A L

Sep 19, 2020

very comprehensive guided project.

By Naomi C R L

Dec 4, 2020

this is very helpful

By Rigoberto P

Aug 20, 2020

Love it.

By Wenen Y

Oct 1, 2020

great

By Bernard D V

Dec 21, 2020

A nice project using Miro. It is clear and well-explained. The issues are more linked to Rhyme itself such as automatic pausing video when I switch to Word to take some notes. It made the experience of this course unpleasant...

By FATIMA E

May 6, 2022

the pdf of the course not shared

By claire p

Nov 17, 2020

I'm sorry but I might have selected the wrong class, but I was interested in working on the business plan analysis more than learning how to use Miro. The cloud screen never connected on my computer. I had none of the documents that were mentioned in the class as the resources documents. I was interested in doing the work to produce the input documents, but there was no indication or explanation how these were produced.

