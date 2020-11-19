Chevron Left
Jenkins : Automating your delivery pipeline by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Welcome to "Jenkins: Automating your delivery pipeline". In this guided project you will learn how to create a delivery pipeline for a Spring Pet Clinic application and will also learn the concept pipeline as a code. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of Jenkins that comes very handy while working on your real-life project. . Most importantly you will leave this course with more confidence that will get you to work in Jenkins platform more efficiently. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!...

VV

Mar 6, 2021

This course will give you a very good introductory base to the Jenkins environment.

AS

Nov 24, 2020

Many thanks - for some old hands trying new tricks this was an excellent session

By Diane E C

Nov 19, 2020

Good project! Learned the basics which was what I expected :)

By Alejandro V

Mar 7, 2021

By Anil J S

Nov 25, 2020

By KOILKUNTLA V M

Dec 14, 2021

the way teaching is good and learned a lot about jenkins tool

By akash g

Aug 4, 2021

very good content and step by step videos

By Rohan K

Dec 8, 2021

best course to start learning jenkins

By dipti

Mar 19, 2021

It was really helpful.

By Prajwal K J

Aug 16, 2021

well guided course

By P M E N

Nov 26, 2021

it is really good

By Bujato H S L

Dec 28, 2021

Excelente curso

By P L P

Jul 28, 2021

well understood

By Orlando J R

Sep 25, 2021

G​reat course!

By Ashwin V

Mar 13, 2022

Nice Tutorial

By Bolla p

Sep 14, 2021

good to learn

By Vinay S P

Dec 8, 2021

good course

By Jorge R R

Feb 3, 2021

Excellent!

By Amol C P

May 3, 2021

Great

By Martín J G A

Sep 10, 2021

nice

By Cheuk F

May 15, 2021

Good course. Easy to follow. Some of the exercises required debugging. For example, some the of the plugins failed to install and required Jenkins to be restarted. Also the declarative pipeline exercise failed in the deploy step with an unrecognized option error and the Java VM was not built. As a result I was not able to complete all the exercises.

By Ting C

Mar 14, 2021

Very good hands-on. It will be perfect if there is no installation error for plug-in.

By Daam G

Jan 1, 2021

Setting up Jenkins gave some issues. I needed to update some of the plugins first...

By Sang Y K

Jul 14, 2021

I​t shows what Jenkins is but some issues with versions on clode workspace.

By Shobhnath K

Sep 21, 2021

It was great opportunity to learn with Coursera.

By Saptarsi K

Jul 16, 2021

really helpful .

By Tushar S

Nov 28, 2021

Perfect Course

