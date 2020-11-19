VV
Mar 6, 2021
This course will give you a very good introductory base to the Jenkins environment.
AS
Nov 24, 2020
Many thanks - for some old hands trying new tricks this was an excellent session
By Diane E C•
Nov 19, 2020
Good project! Learned the basics which was what I expected :)
By Alejandro V•
Mar 7, 2021
By Anil J S•
Nov 25, 2020
By KOILKUNTLA V M•
Dec 14, 2021
the way teaching is good and learned a lot about jenkins tool
By akash g•
Aug 4, 2021
very good content and step by step videos
By Rohan K•
Dec 8, 2021
best course to start learning jenkins
By dipti•
Mar 19, 2021
It was really helpful.
By Prajwal K J•
Aug 16, 2021
well guided course
By P M E N•
Nov 26, 2021
it is really good
By Bujato H S L•
Dec 28, 2021
Excelente curso
By P L P•
Jul 28, 2021
well understood
By Orlando J R•
Sep 25, 2021
Great course!
By Ashwin V•
Mar 13, 2022
Nice Tutorial
By Bolla p•
Sep 14, 2021
good to learn
By Vinay S P•
Dec 8, 2021
good course
By Jorge R R•
Feb 3, 2021
Excellent!
By Amol C P•
May 3, 2021
Great
By Martín J G A•
Sep 10, 2021
nice
By Cheuk F•
May 15, 2021
Good course. Easy to follow. Some of the exercises required debugging. For example, some the of the plugins failed to install and required Jenkins to be restarted. Also the declarative pipeline exercise failed in the deploy step with an unrecognized option error and the Java VM was not built. As a result I was not able to complete all the exercises.
By Ting C•
Mar 14, 2021
Very good hands-on. It will be perfect if there is no installation error for plug-in.
By Daam G•
Jan 1, 2021
Setting up Jenkins gave some issues. I needed to update some of the plugins first...
By Sang Y K•
Jul 14, 2021
It shows what Jenkins is but some issues with versions on clode workspace.
By Shobhnath K•
Sep 21, 2021
It was great opportunity to learn with Coursera.
By Saptarsi K•
Jul 16, 2021
really helpful .
By Tushar S•
Nov 28, 2021
Perfect Course