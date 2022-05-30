Chevron Left
Back to K-Means Clustering 101: World Happiness Report

Learner Reviews & Feedback for K-Means Clustering 101: World Happiness Report by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this case study, we will train an unsupervised machine learning algorithm to cluster countries based on features such as economic production, social support, life expectancy, freedom, absence of corruption, and generosity. The World Happiness Report determines the state of global happiness. The happiness scores and rankings data has been collected by asking individuals to rank their life from 0 (worst possible life) to 10 (best possible life)....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for K-Means Clustering 101: World Happiness Report

By Christophe P

May 30, 2022

Good project to learn K-Means, good instructor, very comprehensive slides and interesting dataset. Basic Python knowledge needed.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder