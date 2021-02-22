Chevron Left
In this guided project, learners will learn how to collaborate using different, free G-Suite Apps, including Gmail, Google Forms, Google Calendar, a shared Google Drive, and how to work on shared documents (Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc.). This project also includes a basic overview of all of the above mentioned apps, as well as instructions on how to use these apps to facilitate collaborative projects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

DM

Nov 10, 2021

TT

Jun 21, 2021

By Ma. T M L

Feb 22, 2021

good for beginner collaboration

By achal s

Mar 1, 2021

Excellent

By Dr.Chandira G

Dec 17, 2020

Excellent

By MOHIT K K S

Jan 23, 2021

nice

By Bensen A

Dec 25, 2020

The content was OK and easy to follow. However, I feel that the instructor could have been more prepared and that the content could have been more detailed.

By Rozie_2020

Dec 26, 2020

The Google Apps all in one place so as a intro. to collaborative services.

By Daphne J M

Nov 11, 2021

Very interesting project. If you are someone who uses a lot of online apps, G Suite has you covered.

By TRÂM T N N

Jun 22, 2021

The course gives me essential skills to utilize Google apps. Very helpful

By HERBERT P

Feb 18, 2022

Great course that gave a complete understanding of how everthing works.

By Yvonne L W

Oct 13, 2021

this was very helpful I took notes on paper and watched the video

By Michael P C

Jan 18, 2022

Very straight to the point a little fast paced but informative

By Yuliya A S

Sep 22, 2021

Easy to follow, and basics one does get.

By Adi S P J

May 25, 2021

it's basic, easy, and short

By Jaclyn K

Apr 21, 2021

I learn so much thank you

By Ko P

Aug 8, 2021

c​lear instruction.

By Muhammed Y

May 11, 2021

Very impactful

By Khiria A

Feb 28, 2022

Very useful

By Mahesh K

Aug 7, 2021

good

By Jose A G C

Jul 12, 2021

falta que este en español latino para poder realizar este curso de manera optima

By Akshat A

Jul 4, 2021

Good helping course

By KULWANTSINH N N

Aug 13, 2021

best course

By Dailit M

Aug 2, 2021

very good

By Phương M

Nov 11, 2021

It's ok for the beginner

