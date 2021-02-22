DM
Nov 10, 2021
Very interesting project. If you are someone who uses a lot of online apps, G Suite has you covered.
TT
Jun 21, 2021
The course gives me essential skills to utilize Google apps. Very helpful
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 22, 2021
good for beginner collaboration
By achal s•
Mar 1, 2021
Excellent
By Dr.Chandira G•
Dec 17, 2020
Excellent
By MOHIT K K S•
Jan 23, 2021
nice
By Bensen A•
Dec 25, 2020
The content was OK and easy to follow. However, I feel that the instructor could have been more prepared and that the content could have been more detailed.
By Rozie_2020•
Dec 26, 2020
The Google Apps all in one place so as a intro. to collaborative services.
By Daphne J M•
Nov 11, 2021
Very interesting project. If you are someone who uses a lot of online apps, G Suite has you covered.
By TRÂM T N N•
Jun 22, 2021
The course gives me essential skills to utilize Google apps. Very helpful
By HERBERT P•
Feb 18, 2022
Great course that gave a complete understanding of how everthing works.
By Yvonne L W•
Oct 13, 2021
this was very helpful I took notes on paper and watched the video
By Michael P C•
Jan 18, 2022
Very straight to the point a little fast paced but informative
By Yuliya A S•
Sep 22, 2021
Easy to follow, and basics one does get.
By Adi S P J•
May 25, 2021
it's basic, easy, and short
By Jaclyn K•
Apr 21, 2021
I learn so much thank you
By Ko P•
Aug 8, 2021
clear instruction.
By Muhammed Y•
May 11, 2021
Very impactful
By Khiria A•
Feb 28, 2022
Very useful
By Mahesh K•
Aug 7, 2021
good
By Jose A G C•
Jul 12, 2021
falta que este en español latino para poder realizar este curso de manera optima
By Akshat A•
Jul 4, 2021
Good helping course
By KULWANTSINH N N•
Aug 13, 2021
best course
By Dailit M•
Aug 2, 2021
very good
By Phương M•
Nov 11, 2021
It's ok for the beginner