About the Course
Officevibe is an online feedback tracker that helps human resources and managers alike keep a finger on the pulse of their organization and teams. Whether it’s conducting one-on-one meetings, creating team surveys and reports to better understand your team, or preparing employee reviews – Officevibe can do it all. Officevibe is a simple platform which can help you perform all of your management duties while developing trust, fostering collaboration, and improving overall team performance. The goal of Officevibe is to focus on the human side of the job and create a more efficient and effective team through personal connections.
This project will explore the many free features of Officevibe and get you well on your way to becoming a more effective leader. Officevibe’s easy to use features allow you to streamline the feedback process and maximize your conversations with your employees. With Officevibe, feedback goes both ways which allows you to eliminate blind spots and better develop your employees and team.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Top reviews
By VINAYAK M
•
Jul 20, 2020
Excellent
By Treca M
•
Aug 15, 2021
I totally loved this course and would encourage all managers, supervisors or those with the potential and care for your staff to take this course and even implement this program.
By Marcos A N F
•
Aug 5, 2020
Very good course. A useful tool to managers and work teams to improve performance.