By Mohammad F A•
Feb 10, 2022
It is an important part of mechanical engineering and the way he explains is really helpful
By JCO•
Dec 23, 2021
Excellent intro into CFD. Concise and precise.
By Ernani R L•
Dec 26, 2021
Nice course and easy to follow the instruction
By Shiv O S•
Apr 4, 2022
It was a great course for a bigenner.
By Muhammad A N•
May 29, 2022
Excellent course
By PRABHASH K•
Apr 30, 2022
good
By Louise•
Dec 18, 2021
Definitely exposes you to the basics. But I wish there had been some more helpful discussions about CFD best practices, how to evaluate the quality of the simulation, etc. Just felt like a massive advertisement for SimScale. SimScale is definitely sounds like a great tool, making CFD available to the masses. Would just rather advertisement not be so overt.
By Ayush Y•
Apr 23, 2022
should add more videos on making the models and applying dynamics principle on the model.