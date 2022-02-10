Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Fluid Mechanics - Airflow Around a Spoiler by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
43 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, you will learn about Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and perform an incompressible fluid flow simulation around a spoiler using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up simulation cases with provided geometries to learn the fundamentals of CFD and how a spoieler simulation is approached and set up in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step. SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning! Notes: - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Computational Fluid Mechanics - Airflow Around a Spoiler

By Mohammad F A

Feb 10, 2022

It is an important part of mechanical engineering and the way he explains is really helpful

By JCO

Dec 23, 2021

Excellent intro into CFD. Concise and precise.

By Ernani R L

Dec 26, 2021

Nice course and easy to follow the instruction

By Shiv O S

Apr 4, 2022

It was a great course for a bigenner.

By Muhammad A N

May 29, 2022

Excellent course

By PRABHASH K

Apr 30, 2022

good

By Louise

Dec 18, 2021

D​efinitely exposes you to the basics. But I wish there had been some more helpful discussions about CFD best practices, how to evaluate the quality of the simulation, etc. Just felt like a massive advertisement for SimScale. SimScale is definitely sounds like a great tool, making CFD available to the masses. Would just rather advertisement not be so overt.

By Ayush Y

Apr 23, 2022

should add more videos on making the models and applying dynamics principle on the model.

