KO
Oct 5, 2020
Excellent course.\n\nMy special thanks goes to Coursera and course supervisor
AM
Oct 4, 2020
KUDOS TO THE INSTRUCTOR FOR A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDED MODULE.
By TUSHAR S•
Aug 28, 2020
It's a nice project, but I think more explanation about the concepts (ex- imagenet dataset, restnet18 model, etc.) must be provided to make the understanding more clearer.
By Iryna D•
Aug 23, 2020
Lecturer needs to let students know how to access dataset and code from in the beginning of the video lecture. It was hard to find code/ data download website
By Robertsen P S•
Aug 3, 2020
Overall, the material it's very challenging for me because I haven't used PyTorch before. In the beginning, I feel this course is very hard, but after I completed the course, I understand what the instructor wants. Nice.
By Harshwardhan P•
Aug 30, 2020
Please stop using Rhyme for these projects. It's an absolutely horrible experience.
By PALASH C•
Jul 29, 2020
could explain more about pytorch
By Asad E•
Jan 13, 2021
Worst course I have ever taken on Coursera by far....The instructor just writes his code line by line without explaining much about the concepts and the models he uses. If you have already some Pytorch experience, this course might add value to you but if you have some basic experience with Python (pandas, numpy, sklearn, matplotlib), this course will not take your ML skills to the next level.
By Alique Z•
Jan 1, 2021
This is great work from Amit. Every step is thoroughly explained. Although this is not at all a beginner level project, and one should only undertake it if they want to practice Convolutional Neural Networks specifically. Great project.
By Kolawole E O•
Oct 6, 2020
Excellent course.
My special thanks goes to Coursera and course supervisor
By BRIAN P M•
Oct 5, 2020
KUDOS TO THE INSTRUCTOR FOR A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDED MODULE.
By PRANAV S G•
Sep 17, 2020
The course is excellent but try to change the remote access of Rhyme, it is just a big disappointment in the whole course. I learned this course to enrich my knowledge in Python for the detection of disease using Deep learning and Machine Learning techniques.
By Tanvir I k•
Sep 16, 2020
Explanation is sometimes not clear enough. There was more room for clear explanation. But if you have patience you can complete it since it is a small project.
By Ali A H•
Jan 20, 2021
This is the worst course I take. It is expired before I complete the course. I couldn't download my work on the cloud space. I didn't know in advance that the course will expire within a specific time. Udmey is much better. They respect their students more.
By Hrishika R•
Sep 6, 2020
It was not challenging enough to hone the skills .
By Suhaimi C•
Jan 16, 2021
Great Guided Project. Loved this awesome course. I learned a lot in using python and pytorch to read, train and cross-validate/test the data until it meets the given criteria. Amit Yadav is a great instructor with good explanation of the codes. Highly recommend taking this project to further improve your learning and practice what you learned.
By Tay J•
Jan 24, 2022
Good explanations + code. Everything so smooth and understandable. Great lector!
By Akshat G•
Sep 8, 2020
got a good idea of pytorch framework
By Gujarati M•
Jul 26, 2020
Great experience with pyTorch
By navneet P•
Sep 16, 2020
It's one of the best courses
By Moritz K•
Aug 7, 2021
Nice and concise course
By Farzona M•
Jul 31, 2020
thanks you very much
By KARTIK G•
Aug 15, 2020
Great Course.
By W.G I C W•
Aug 7, 2020
Super program
By chava v•
Nov 23, 2020
good project
By SHIZA M•
Jul 27, 2020
Good Course
By Jesus M Z F•
Jul 27, 2020
Good course