4.5
stars
311 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long guided project, we will use a ResNet-18 model and train it on a COVID-19 Radiography dataset. This dataset has nearly 3000 Chest X-Ray scans which are categorized in three classes - Normal, Viral Pneumonia and COVID-19. Our objective in this project is to create an image classification model that can predict Chest X-Ray scans that belong to one of the three classes with a reasonably high accuracy. Please note that this dataset, and the model that we train in the project, can not be used to diagnose COVID-19 or Viral Pneumonia. We are only using this data for educational purpose. Before you attempt this project, you should be familiar with programming in Python. You should also have a theoretical understanding of Convolutional Neural Networks, and optimization techniques such as gradient descent. This is a hands on, practical project that focuses primarily on implementation, and not on the theory behind Convolutional Neural Networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

KO

Oct 5, 2020

Excellent course.\n\nMy special thanks goes to Coursera and course supervisor

AM

Oct 4, 2020

KUDOS TO THE INSTRUCTOR FOR A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDED MODULE.

By TUSHAR S

Aug 28, 2020

It's a nice project, but I think more explanation about the concepts (ex- imagenet dataset, restnet18 model, etc.) must be provided to make the understanding more clearer.

By Iryna D

Aug 23, 2020

Lecturer needs to let students know how to access dataset and code from in the beginning of the video lecture. It was hard to find code/ data download website

By Robertsen P S

Aug 3, 2020

Overall, the material it's very challenging for me because I haven't used PyTorch before. In the beginning, I feel this course is very hard, but after I completed the course, I understand what the instructor wants. Nice.

By Harshwardhan P

Aug 30, 2020

Please stop using Rhyme for these projects. It's an absolutely horrible experience.

By PALASH C

Jul 29, 2020

could explain more about pytorch

By Asad E

Jan 13, 2021

Worst course I have ever taken on Coursera by far....The instructor just writes his code line by line without explaining much about the concepts and the models he uses. If you have already some Pytorch experience, this course might add value to you but if you have some basic experience with Python (pandas, numpy, sklearn, matplotlib), this course will not take your ML skills to the next level.

By Alique Z

Jan 1, 2021

This is great work from Amit. Every step is thoroughly explained. Although this is not at all a beginner level project, and one should only undertake it if they want to practice Convolutional Neural Networks specifically. Great project.

By Kolawole E O

Oct 6, 2020

Excellent course.

By BRIAN P M

Oct 5, 2020

By PRANAV S G

Sep 17, 2020

The course is excellent but try to change the remote access of Rhyme, it is just a big disappointment in the whole course. I learned this course to enrich my knowledge in Python for the detection of disease using Deep learning and Machine Learning techniques.

By Tanvir I k

Sep 16, 2020

Explanation is sometimes not clear enough. There was more room for clear explanation. But if you have patience you can complete it since it is a small project.

By Ali A H

Jan 20, 2021

This is the worst course I take. It is expired before I complete the course. I couldn't download my work on the cloud space. I didn't know in advance that the course will expire within a specific time. Udmey is much better. They respect their students more.

By Hrishika R

Sep 6, 2020

It was not challenging enough to hone the skills .

By Suhaimi C

Jan 16, 2021

Great Guided Project. Loved this awesome course. I learned a lot in using python and pytorch to read, train and cross-validate/test the data until it meets the given criteria. Amit Yadav is a great instructor with good explanation of the codes. Highly recommend taking this project to further improve your learning and practice what you learned.

By Tay J

Jan 24, 2022

Good explanations + code. Everything so smooth and understandable. Great lector!

By Akshat G

Sep 8, 2020

got a good idea of pytorch framework

By Gujarati M

Jul 26, 2020

Great experience with pyTorch

By navneet P

Sep 16, 2020

It's one of the best courses

By Moritz K

Aug 7, 2021

N​ice and concise course

By Farzona M

Jul 31, 2020

thanks you very much

By KARTIK G

Aug 15, 2020

Great Course.

By W.G I C W

Aug 7, 2020

Super program

By chava v

Nov 23, 2020

good project

By SHIZA M

Jul 27, 2020

Good Course

By Jesus M Z F

Jul 27, 2020

Good course

