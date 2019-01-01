Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Cover Letter with an Envelope using Microsoft Word by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

After successfully completing this project, you will have created a cover letter and an envelope using Microsoft Word. While composing a cover letter, you will use various features in Word such as headers, styles, and page size. You will also learn how to adjust page margins and use the markers on the ruler. This project is useful for learning the basic features in Word to create a formal block style letter and envelope....
