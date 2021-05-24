Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Google Ads Search Campaign by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
205 ratings
42 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a google ads search campaign with the strategic foundations of campaign creation, design ad group structure and keyword with relevant targeting options, design compelling ads. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

IK

Oct 26, 2021

It helped me understand better with a real world example and opportunity to apply and practice it alongside the lesson.

DA

Jan 27, 2022

This is very helpful and knowledgeable project that could be implemented in real-world life

By Amanda D

May 24, 2021

I haven't been able to start the course because the site constantly glitches and restarts before I can even click the first module.

By Ahmed M H

May 14, 2021

not working

By Jobin J

May 19, 2021

The work space wasn't loading and had frequent problem loading the content

By Jayshreen M

Jun 1, 2021

could not access this

By Alex A

Oct 12, 2020

Great job and good explanation!!

By Ma. T M L

Feb 18, 2021

hello this is very nice!

By MALLULA H

Mar 14, 2021

very helpful

By Paul D B D

Nov 6, 2020

Very helpful

By Rosita V

Nov 10, 2020

Awesome !!!

By Nanda A K

Jun 21, 2021

This course help me to get knowledge about how to create google ad campaign.

By Theresia Y O

Nov 22, 2021

The Best way to learn about Google Ads Campaign. It's clear and efficient.

By Nazih E C

Feb 12, 2022

it's a very exiting experienc and a new skil to get with this project

By ANDREA N A Y

May 10, 2022

Curso excelente para quem esta começando, recomendo!

By Yvette C

Sep 19, 2021

G​reat start for understanding Google Ads

By Johnny A

Jan 27, 2022

Thank you Angelo for this great intro !

By Mansoor

Mar 17, 2022

very detailed course and amazing.

By JACQUELINE S S

Nov 3, 2021

Very useful and easy to understad

By Rtr B M R P S K

May 14, 2021

its really helpfull

By DURGESH G

Jul 23, 2021

Great Experience

By Md. M H J

Sep 10, 2020

Very good

By Reigner D

Oct 20, 2020

Awesome!

By SHARON C 2

May 13, 2021

awesome

By DEEPAK M

Feb 18, 2022

g​ood

