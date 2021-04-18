By Наталля В Л•
Apr 18, 2021
Thank you for the course! It was very useful!
By Abigail E M•
Jul 7, 2021
easy to understand and i say thank you
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 19, 2021
THIS IS REALLY A HIT, this helps me
By Harika R•
Jan 2, 2022
Good Course
By Archisha B•
Jan 5, 2021
Beautiful.
By IQRA•
Jun 14, 2021
good
By Esmeralda F•
Jan 7, 2021
Not only I learned to make on my own beautiful ebook covers but also to choose free images for my ebook cover from other sources, too. *Thank you*
By Julia C•
Apr 9, 2022
it might be a little boring for those who have worked with Canva, however it is adequate for complete beginners
By Brigette M•
Dec 18, 2020
lots of gerat information covaved in a consise maner.
By Asmaa A h•
Jun 11, 2021
Nice quick overview of the platform for a quick use.
By Alpna P•
May 30, 2021
I am satisfied by the teaching methodology but you should provide a little more time to finish the project on canva.