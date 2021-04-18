Chevron Left
4.5
stars
34 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an E-book cover using Canva. We will use Canva platform to create ebook covers using different built-in templates from Canva and also from the scratch. This course includes Canva introduction, Exploration of Canva Dashboard , Creation of ebook covers using built-in templates and creation of ebook covers from scratch as well. By the end of this project, you will be able to create amazing covers for your ebook using the built-in template as well as from the scratch using the Canva Platform. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Наталля В Л

Apr 18, 2021

Thank you for the course! It was very useful!

By Abigail E M

Jul 7, 2021

easy to understand and i say thank you

By Ma. T M L

Feb 19, 2021

THIS IS REALLY A HIT, this helps me

By Harika R

Jan 2, 2022

Good Course

By Archisha B

Jan 5, 2021

Beautiful.

By IQRA

Jun 14, 2021

good

By Esmeralda F

Jan 7, 2021

Not only I learned to make on my own beautiful ebook covers but also to choose free images for my ebook cover from other sources, too. *Thank you*

By Julia C

Apr 9, 2022

i​t might be a little boring for those who have worked with Canva, however it is adequate for complete beginners

By Brigette M

Dec 18, 2020

lots of gerat information covaved in a consise maner.

By Asmaa A h

Jun 11, 2021

Nice quick overview of the platform for a quick use.

By Alpna P

May 30, 2021

I am satisfied by the teaching methodology but you should provide a little more time to finish the project on canva.

