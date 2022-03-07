By Mailla K G•
Mar 7, 2022
Very helpful for beginners. Easy to follow with clear instructions and tasks.
By Younes B•
Mar 14, 2022
You boosted my confidence Thank you so much for the opportunity
By eden s•
Jan 22, 2022
I t was fun and very easy.
By LEE, Y•
Oct 23, 2021
This course is for the entry-level beginners. Well explained and easy to understand.
By Cecilia L•
Feb 7, 2022
I'm not sure what I was expecting, but this was so basic and slow it barely went over anything that you couldn't figure out on your own.