4.6
stars
36 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to create an animated social media post using the free version of Canva. Animated social media posts are great tools for drawing the attention of your followers and customers to the information you are aiming to share. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create an animated social media post. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

Reviews for Create Animated Social Media Posts using Canva

By Mailla K G

Mar 7, 2022

Very helpful for beginners. Easy to follow with clear instructions and tasks.

By Younes B

Mar 14, 2022

You boosted my confidence Thank you so much for the opportunity

By eden s

Jan 22, 2022

I t was fun and very easy.

By LEE, Y

Oct 23, 2021

​This course is for the entry-level beginners. Well explained and easy to understand.

By Cecilia L

Feb 7, 2022

I​'m not sure what I was expecting, but this was so basic and slow it barely went over anything that you couldn't figure out on your own.

