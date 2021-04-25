Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Digital Mood Board with Canva by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a Mood Board from scratch using the free version of Canva.
Mood boards are physical or digital collages that arrange images, materials, text, and other design elements into a format that’s representative of the final design’s style. Mood boards can be used for creating brand designs, product designs, website designs, and pretty much any other type of design project.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create a Mood Board template for your next visual experience.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Well Done ... I Like Very Much Good Opportunity to Me...