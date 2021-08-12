Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Digital Products with Visme by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create an ebook template and a logo for digital products using the free version of Visme. Your new acquired skills will help you market your business and sell your products in the marketplace. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Visme to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills. Creating high quality digital products is the perfect way to showcase your design expertise and build business without a large investment. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Amit K M

Aug 12, 2021

good learning experience...

By Bascilia N

Aug 12, 2021

Great insights

By Danielle S

Oct 4, 2021

No help

