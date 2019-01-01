Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Immediate Digital Employee Feedback with SnapEval by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to produce immediate digital employee communication, a SNAP, to provide immediate digital feedback and lay the foundation for future annual employee evaluations. You will learn how to establish employee goals and achievement levels and how to provide employees with this information in a digital format. Employee communication, evaluations, and recognition are imperative to successful business operations and this web-based tool has simplified and modernized an effective way to do so.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....