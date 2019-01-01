Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Model-driven Power App for Rental Company by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
For new employees in a company that works with customers, for example a rental company, there’s often a lot of confusion in the beginning regarding the business process when attending to the customers. There are usually many mistakes involved and steps skipped, which can lead to even more confusion and unsatisfied customers. That’s why we will create a Power Apps Model-driven application which will make the rental process strictly defined and everyone will have to do identical steps to finish the process. We will have our data safely and correctly stored inside Microsoft Dataverse and training new colleagues will be reduced to minimum.
In this 90-minutes long guided project, “Create Model-driven Power App for Rental Company”, you will create custom tables inside Microsoft Dataverse and a Power Apps Model-driven application, which will strictly define handling the car rental process, from the moment when a car rental request gets approved, to the very last step of the process, when the customer returns the car and the car becomes available for rent again.
Since this project uses Microsoft Power Apps (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will need access to a Microsoft account and a Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription account. In the video at the beginning of the project you will be given instructions on how to sign up for both.
If you are ready to strictly define business processes and make them unified for everyone with a Power Apps model-driven app, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...