By the end of this project, you will create a variety of templates for teaching printables that you can offer for free or sell in the marketplace using Canva. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. Creating high quality teaching printables is the perfect way to offer digital products to your students, blog readers or clients to market your business and grow it. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MG

Jan 11, 2022

Well put together. Instructions were quite good with the appropriate level of detail.

TS

May 25, 2022

nice simple course that condensed a lot of learning

By Kateri R T

Nov 9, 2021

I have already made worksheets for my classroom. I was expecting more extensive teaching and knowledge. However, I believe it is beneficial for someone with no knowledge of using Canva. This honestly seems like it could be geared towards children.

By Angel B

Jun 20, 2021

I mean...it's good, but I'm already Canva experienced. I was expecting something more beneficial to secondary education. This was extremely elementary and not useful to me, at all.

By Allana R

Mar 8, 2022

good information course straight forward and easy to understand

By GORANTLA L

May 20, 2022

THE BEST PROJECT

By Muhammad L

Jan 19, 2022

T​hanks Coursera

By brionna m

Dec 12, 2021

my work so amazing

