Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use SurveyMonkey to Create a Survey and Analyze Results by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
214 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this project, we will walk through the survey making process and explore the many ways that SurveyMonkey streamlines and simplifies data collection. We will learn how the program is organized and how it operates, helping you feel comfortable and confident enough to create your own survey to meet your own individual needs. SurveyMonkey is a cloud based survey software which allows its users to create online surveys for free. SurveyMonkey can help move a business in the right direction by collecting the opinions and thoughts of their employees, shareholders, customers, or any other invested group of individuals. After creating a survey with SurveyMonkey, you can easily email them to your target audience or post them on social media. The question templates provided by SurveyMonkey make creating a professional and thorough survey quick and easy. Its user friendly features and detailed options allow amateurs and marketing gurus alike to create the perfect survey to meet their needs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Shivam G

Oct 1, 2020

It was nice, instructions were easy to follow and the project to be quite easy,

By Mr. S S S

Jul 2, 2020

Good experience with this guided project.

Thank You!

By Merve Ç

Oct 17, 2020

thank you so much .I like this course

By Jasmine Y

Sep 24, 2020

Excellent! Very useful course!

By satyanarayana g

Sep 21, 2020

it is very useful

By Hazem H A A A

Oct 7, 2020

The

By Ankita S

Aug 30, 2020

It was informative and all the basics were covered.

By Sabbella R K R

Sep 24, 2020

Good

By Geethika P

Sep 23, 2020

good

By Nikhil K

Sep 22, 2020

Good

By Primzelle L

Nov 4, 2021

Great instruction and easy to digest for beginners like me. However, some of the examples were already a paid feature in SurveyMonkey so I wasn't able to test them out.

By Ayodeji W O

Mar 21, 2022

It's a well taught course and an incredible tool to use for very day work and life activities you want to keep track of analytically.

By MOHAMMAD S Q

Sep 28, 2021

The course is nicely design and it is to the point and time effective if you are curious of learning new things.

By Zaireen Z

Aug 4, 2021

T​he guided project is easy to understand. Now I am able to do by having some basic skills about it. Thanks!

By Mustafa A

Jun 29, 2021

it's So much Excellent I Learn huge knowledge from this Platform, Thanks

By Maradana P K

Aug 5, 2021

overall the topic was new and able to learn

By GAURAB A

Nov 4, 2020

Does what is told in a proper manner.

By Econ. L E M C

Nov 15, 2021

es muy excelente el curso

By Neo S Y

Jun 26, 2021

Very interesting course!

By Aya F

Oct 17, 2021

it is really good

By Nikko L

Apr 12, 2022

Satisfiying❤️

By MARÍA J R O

Mar 15, 2022

Very useful!!

By Piyush S

Mar 3, 2021

Great!!!!!!

By nazim h

Dec 6, 2020

thank you!

By Junaid J

Feb 2, 2022

Excellent

