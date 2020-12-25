Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Training Videos with Powtoon by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
242 ratings
57 reviews

About the Course

Powtoon is a free cloud platform that allows the user to design animated presentations to better engage and educate their desired audience. In this course, we will design an attractive and educational animated training video. Adding animation to your presentation through movement of text and graphics creates a more dynamic and eye catching experience for your viewer. Powtoon can help you design an effective presentation where your information is displayed in an organized and well-timed fashion. Animation allows you to present material in a fun, visually enhanced way which can improve audience engagement and add emphasis to key ideas and concepts. Powtoon provides a number of free presentation options that can get you well on your way to becoming a better animator and video designer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RR

Nov 6, 2020

THIS IS SOOOO GREAT! I really enjoyed the training and gained more knowledge in animation/ professional presentations. Thank you very much Ms. Abby Saey and Coursera! God bless you!

KS

Nov 2, 2021

I have learnt lot though this is a short course. These lessons are all about creating and editing cartoon videos. Thanks so much for all lessons.

Filter by:

Reviews for Create Training Videos with Powtoon

By Bensen A

Dec 25, 2020

Her explanation is easy to understand and follow. Plus, on submitting the quiz, each question gives you a review of your answer. Abby really worked hard on making this course excellent. I really loved this course. Hope to enrol for more courses by Abby Saey.

By Daniela G P

May 28, 2020

It's extremely good and I 100% recommend it. It's simple and guided enough that it teaches all the basics needed. It allows you to figure out some things on your own and gives you time and encouragement to go on and try stuff. Really good course.

By Alvin B

May 28, 2020

This Project Based Learning from Coursera is so Genius and Smart.. You Learn By Doing.. Hope there will be more navigation course in the future.. And have Financial Aid in the Future for 3rd World and Developing Country..

By Tushti J

Jun 4, 2020

It was fun to work with Powtoon. I loved the training video. It was easy to understand and quite informative and tells most of the features very clearly.

By Aamir S

Jun 4, 2020

awesome experience with the project

By K V S R

May 25, 2020

yes use fulll

By anushka s

Sep 30, 2020

A quick and easy way to learn and practice! The instructor gives sufficient time to practice and use your creativity. Also Powtoon is such a great platform for making fun and interesting stuff! It will require just a few hours to complete this course.

By K P

Nov 9, 2020

I enjoyed this project a lot! I used to be intimidated by animated presentations, learning about Powtoon, I'm now excited to apply my new learnings. The instructor is very good in explaining the tool. The session was light, fun and informative!

By Rowena R

Nov 7, 2020

By Kabyar H S

Nov 3, 2021

By Wilmer M

Sep 5, 2020

Excellent platform to make very funny presentations and at the same time high quality for good learning. Excellent explanation from Miss Abby Saey

By Jasmine M

Sep 30, 2020

I'm looking for trainings like this on how to create videos. This is a good introductory training and all the animations are good!

By Bishal D

Mar 1, 2021

it was just the right course for a beginner. thank you very much for such a good opportunity

By Vivek M N

Jul 8, 2020

Excellent course for them who's want to make animation at the beginning level

By mandeep s r

Aug 2, 2020

An Excellent and time saving Approach. Thanks to instructor for this course.

By Baydar B

Oct 22, 2021

The trainer is friendly and instruct/teaches in an easy manner.

By Akansha B

Jul 27, 2020

this course is amazing it took me only 2 hours to complete it.

By Richa k

Jul 26, 2020

I loved this course , short to the point and very engaging

By manjula w

May 19, 2021

Learnt to use a new tool, it was a wonderful experience!

By Poornima K

Oct 31, 2020

Its a great experience about short video of Powtoon.

By MUHAMMAD U A

Jun 18, 2020

I liked the content. It was a wonderful experience.

By MISHAL S

Nov 3, 2020

It was nice and pretty much easy to understand.

By Natasha L

Jul 4, 2020

Good Project. Learnt how to use a new software.

By Samar H A M E

Jul 13, 2020

very well introduction for using pwtoon

By Nikita N

May 28, 2020

Awesome course and also a good tutor.

