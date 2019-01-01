Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create your UX portfolio with Adobe Portfolio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
You are in a digital age, in which we can do everything manually and on paper, but we can also expand our opportunities to the other side of the world. That's why Adobe Portfolio is available to everyone. This application expands our options to the digital age, which today can provide work anywhere in the world. A digital portfolio is a perfect brief for any content creator. You will learn how to create our digital portfolio in the Adobe Portfolio app during this training. This portfolio will allow you to demonstrate your skills and knowledge. You will be able to focus on a single design or vary the design forms to illustrate the level of expertise.
Adobe Portfolio contains all the tools you need to design a high-quality portfolio. From adding photos, texts, videos, and images of projects you have done or must do in the future. This tool will allow you to add design, color, and art. You will be able to choose different fonts, and you will develop a fantastic portfolio. In this project, you will learn about the tools and the primary use of each one so that you can create unique digital portfolios in the future. You will be designing a portfolio during this project, and we will be visualizing the different options available on the platform....