Design a Client Welcome Kit using Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
88 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create the main components of a client welcome kit for use in your small business. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value-added business marketing collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. You will create the following pages: cover, content/index, introduction, service, project process, portfolio, what to expect/conditions, contact, end page with space for a quote. Creating a high-quality welcome kit is the perfect way to communicate your business expectations and show your excitement about working with your new client. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By dave w e

Oct 18, 2020

thanks its good for beginner like me, thanks stacey

By JESSE A W

Oct 2, 2020

Its a must try. Fully recommended!

By Sherry Y M

Apr 18, 2021

Magnificent course. I learned so much about designing a highly professional Client Welcome Kit. Kudos and thank you for a wonderful course. I had a wonderful time.

By Rania S H A

Aug 25, 2021

it is very helpful and amazing course, thanks a lot

By Shobitha L

Mar 28, 2022

Trainer is very good. Useful project

By Mary G S

Nov 18, 2020

Thank you so much.

By nazim h

Sep 23, 2021

it was great!

By Abigail E M

Mar 27, 2021

just perfect

By Ma. T M L

Feb 24, 2021

brand design

By Paul D B D

Nov 27, 2020

Very useful!

By Magy S

Sep 16, 2021

Excelente!

By Anu L

Apr 2, 2021

Very good!

By Hamed S

Sep 4, 2020

Good

By Shirvana D R

Aug 10, 2020

This course was very thorough and gave some simple explanation while being guided.

By Debangana

Mar 10, 2021

it's ok, for absolute beginners though

By VASEEKARAN A

Dec 11, 2020

Good

By Swara P M

Aug 30, 2020

very helpful tool for organisational works.

By Camilla d B S

Dec 26, 2020

I don't feel like I learned something from this.

