Learner Reviews & Feedback for Discounted Cash Flow Modeling by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
417 ratings
63 reviews

About the Course

By the end of the project, you will be able to value a company’s shares using the discounted cash flow modeling approach. ATTENTION: To take this course, it is required that you are familiar with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital and Capital Asset Pricing Model concepts. You can gain them by taking the guided project Introduction to Valuation with WACC. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market...

LL

Oct 12, 2020

This course is very informative and I learned a lot even if I am new to this topic. I highly recommend this course for those who want to gain knowledge in financial modeling and analysis.

ZY

Oct 6, 2021

It is a very detailed guided exercise that allows users to understand the basic discounted CF modelling with clear instructions on the hidden assumptions.

By Riccardo B

Jul 10, 2020

Course totally not worth taking, the information is basic and even some of the main assumptions are simply nonsense. Many things are not explained as if they were not important or you advised to take "the previous course" offered obviously by the same person. Not recommended.

By Боровская Д

Sep 16, 2020

Very poor course!

A lecturer just have an excel sheet with historic financials calculate average growth for revenue and opex and make a calculation in excel of FCF formula. It took only 40 minutes to complete it! But the course is not free of charge. I have learnt nothing in it.

When you read description of the course you expect that there will be discussion of main drivers of the company, different hacks how to make DCF model right, not only to make a simple calculation with a formula!

I strongly recommend not to buy it.

It is poor job and does not worth its money(

Very disappointed that the course is included in coursera project network.

Dear Coursera,

do you actually check your project network courses?

By farah a

Nov 26, 2020

This course was short, but beneficial & straight to the point. It covered many things in the span of an hour,& I liked that it was interactive. I highly recommend this course for those who have short attention spans & get bored easily with regular courses, or those who are extremely busy, but would like to learn something in a short amount of time.

By Leslie R L

Oct 13, 2020

This course is very informative and I learned a lot even if I am new to this topic. I highly recommend this course for those who want to gain knowledge in financial modeling and analysis.

By Kay C

Feb 28, 2021

Very easy to follow and get an understanding on DCF model. Much appreciate the time that Bekhruzbek has spent to recorded these vids!! Thank you so much!!

By 19AB05 a u

May 30, 2020

in test show terminal value bt he did not teach us

By zhang y

Oct 7, 2021

It is a very detailed guided exercise that allows users to understand the basic discounted CF modelling with clear instructions on the hidden assumptions.

By Sudhanshu M

Apr 14, 2022

I enjoyed doing this guided project, it was surely an easy way to learn and understand concepts.

By rishabh m t

Aug 10, 2020

It was a well-guided project defining the aspects of discounted cash flow modelling

By Nugraha P H

Nov 21, 2021

The explanation is very clear and I can completely follow this course.

By Hansen P W

Aug 3, 2020

It is recommended for who want to start learning financial modelling

By RobertoJ G

Jun 26, 2021

It was a simple but understandable course. I really enjoyed it.

By FLOR M

Sep 28, 2020

It was very practical and drive me to understand the concepts.

By RAKESH S K

Aug 28, 2021

Guided projects are very hands-on and doesnt make you bored.

By Jerome Z

Apr 7, 2022

Excellent course. Explains DCF with a real-world example.

By Vishal A

Oct 19, 2020

Very well taught by the professor. Easy to learn too.

By Mehedi H M

Jul 11, 2020

It improves my understanding related to DCF Modeling.

By Yogi H C

Sep 10, 2020

great course, the explanation is so clear

By Saurabh K

Jul 7, 2020

This course was very helpfull to me

By Titus O M

Dec 29, 2021

This course was very informative .

By Isha M

Oct 22, 2020

very good content and mentor

By Lp08

May 20, 2022

Really enjoyed the session

By Aashutosh A

Aug 23, 2020

excellent short coursework

By Stephanie S

Jan 19, 2022

Very clear and useful!

By rolando g

Jan 12, 2022

Great practical course

