LL
Oct 12, 2020
This course is very informative and I learned a lot even if I am new to this topic. I highly recommend this course for those who want to gain knowledge in financial modeling and analysis.
ZY
Oct 6, 2021
It is a very detailed guided exercise that allows users to understand the basic discounted CF modelling with clear instructions on the hidden assumptions.
By Riccardo B•
Jul 10, 2020
Course totally not worth taking, the information is basic and even some of the main assumptions are simply nonsense. Many things are not explained as if they were not important or you advised to take "the previous course" offered obviously by the same person. Not recommended.
By Боровская Д•
Sep 16, 2020
Very poor course!
A lecturer just have an excel sheet with historic financials calculate average growth for revenue and opex and make a calculation in excel of FCF formula. It took only 40 minutes to complete it! But the course is not free of charge. I have learnt nothing in it.
When you read description of the course you expect that there will be discussion of main drivers of the company, different hacks how to make DCF model right, not only to make a simple calculation with a formula!
I strongly recommend not to buy it.
It is poor job and does not worth its money(
Very disappointed that the course is included in coursera project network.
Dear Coursera,
do you actually check your project network courses?
By farah a•
Nov 26, 2020
This course was short, but beneficial & straight to the point. It covered many things in the span of an hour,& I liked that it was interactive. I highly recommend this course for those who have short attention spans & get bored easily with regular courses, or those who are extremely busy, but would like to learn something in a short amount of time.
By Leslie R L•
Oct 13, 2020
This course is very informative and I learned a lot even if I am new to this topic. I highly recommend this course for those who want to gain knowledge in financial modeling and analysis.
By Kay C•
Feb 28, 2021
Very easy to follow and get an understanding on DCF model. Much appreciate the time that Bekhruzbek has spent to recorded these vids!! Thank you so much!!
By 19AB05 a u•
May 30, 2020
in test show terminal value bt he did not teach us
By zhang y•
Oct 7, 2021
It is a very detailed guided exercise that allows users to understand the basic discounted CF modelling with clear instructions on the hidden assumptions.
By Sudhanshu M•
Apr 14, 2022
I enjoyed doing this guided project, it was surely an easy way to learn and understand concepts.
By rishabh m t•
Aug 10, 2020
It was a well-guided project defining the aspects of discounted cash flow modelling
By Nugraha P H•
Nov 21, 2021
The explanation is very clear and I can completely follow this course.
By Hansen P W•
Aug 3, 2020
It is recommended for who want to start learning financial modelling
By RobertoJ G•
Jun 26, 2021
It was a simple but understandable course. I really enjoyed it.
By FLOR M•
Sep 28, 2020
It was very practical and drive me to understand the concepts.
By RAKESH S K•
Aug 28, 2021
Guided projects are very hands-on and doesnt make you bored.
By Jerome Z•
Apr 7, 2022
Excellent course. Explains DCF with a real-world example.
By Vishal A•
Oct 19, 2020
Very well taught by the professor. Easy to learn too.
By Mehedi H M•
Jul 11, 2020
It improves my understanding related to DCF Modeling.
By Yogi H C•
Sep 10, 2020
great course, the explanation is so clear
By Saurabh K•
Jul 7, 2020
This course was very helpfull to me
By Titus O M•
Dec 29, 2021
This course was very informative .
By Isha M•
Oct 22, 2020
very good content and mentor
By Lp08•
May 20, 2022
Really enjoyed the session
By Aashutosh A•
Aug 23, 2020
excellent short coursework
By Stephanie S•
Jan 19, 2022
Very clear and useful!
By rolando g•
Jan 12, 2022
Great practical course