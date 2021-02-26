Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will create a model that simulates the interrelated dynamics of three different species populations within an environment: plants, deer, and wolves By doing so, you’ll be introduced to Insight Maker, a free web-based simulation environment that supports both System Dynamics modeling and Agent Based modeling. This will equip you with everything you need to know in order to build tailor-made models and simulations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Deepan M

Feb 26, 2021

A short project that provided a decent overview of the basics of building systems models and how to use the Insights Maker tool. This helps in getting one started in systems modelling.

By Francisco A d S T

Jun 27, 2021

It is a good learning tool for those who are starting the trajectory of ecosystem modeling.

By MD. A H C

Aug 10, 2020

Great course for Ecosystem Model

By FARHANA S J

Jul 6, 2020

Good but too easy for me and heavily lagged.

By Наталля В Л

Apr 15, 2021

I am grateful very much for the teacher and organizers of the course! It helped me a lot. I am going to improve my knowledge in ecosystems, and working with Insight Maker gave me new knowledge and future goals. Thank you for your job!

By Elizabeth W

Nov 1, 2020

This was a great introduction to ecosystem dynamics modeling on this particular modeling program. I hope there is a project offered soon that teaches more advanced skills as well or gives the opportunity to use real life data.

By Kent O

Sep 14, 2021

D​etailed and informative, it clearly delivers the basics for students unfamiliar with the subject matter.

By deivid n

Nov 6, 2021

It's a very good beginning course!

By Fernando D S

May 15, 2021

Great tool, good instructor.

By Гараева Е

Nov 8, 2021

I am very satisfy

By bishnu c

Dec 1, 2020

interesting

By Muhammet M Ö

Nov 11, 2020

thank you

By Andres H

Apr 24, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to create this tutorial.

By Ana H M

Jul 25, 2021

Was quick and gave the information I needed...

By max d c

Feb 26, 2022

Va al grano!

