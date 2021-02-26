By Deepan M•
Feb 26, 2021
A short project that provided a decent overview of the basics of building systems models and how to use the Insights Maker tool. This helps in getting one started in systems modelling.
By Francisco A d S T•
Jun 27, 2021
It is a good learning tool for those who are starting the trajectory of ecosystem modeling.
By MD. A H C•
Aug 10, 2020
Great course for Ecosystem Model
By FARHANA S J•
Jul 6, 2020
Good but too easy for me and heavily lagged.
By Наталля В Л•
Apr 15, 2021
I am grateful very much for the teacher and organizers of the course! It helped me a lot. I am going to improve my knowledge in ecosystems, and working with Insight Maker gave me new knowledge and future goals. Thank you for your job!
By Elizabeth W•
Nov 1, 2020
This was a great introduction to ecosystem dynamics modeling on this particular modeling program. I hope there is a project offered soon that teaches more advanced skills as well or gives the opportunity to use real life data.
By Kent O•
Sep 14, 2021
Detailed and informative, it clearly delivers the basics for students unfamiliar with the subject matter.
By deivid n•
Nov 6, 2021
It's a very good beginning course!
By Fernando D S•
May 15, 2021
Great tool, good instructor.
By Гараева Е•
Nov 8, 2021
I am very satisfy
By bishnu c•
Dec 1, 2020
interesting
By Muhammet M Ö•
Nov 11, 2020
thank you
By Andres H•
Apr 24, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to create this tutorial.
By Ana H M•
Jul 25, 2021
Was quick and gave the information I needed...
By max d c•
Feb 26, 2022
Va al grano!