Dec 14, 2020
A very interesting App! Teach Your Monster to Read at various levels. Games, Features as well an the groups suited to meet the level of the pupils.
Oct 10, 2020
Excellent Course for Understanding how Website works and How it could be put to use for School Students!
By DR. K K C•
Sep 4, 2020
Good afternoon to all of you . from Encouraging Student Growth with Teach Your Monster to Read course is very useful and completed .But i would like to add one more information how can get certificate course through mail.or anything else.
By Yash Y A•
Oct 11, 2020
By RoS*r•
Dec 15, 2020
By Nancy C M M•
Feb 21, 2021
An excellent web page to encourage children to read and learn while they are having fun.
By Jeanette C•
Oct 15, 2020
Wow! Thank you, Teacher Rachel! This project is amazing as you are!
By Sangeeta S•
Oct 15, 2021
This project helped me in setting my goals
By Deleted A•
Feb 23, 2021
Please review my certificate
By Bindu V S•
Nov 3, 2020
good information
By Rakesh S•
Sep 17, 2020
Great
By Jayanthi N•
Oct 10, 2021
student growth by reading books