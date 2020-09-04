Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Encouraging Student Growth with Teach Your Monster to Read by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
45 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be fluent at using Teach Your Monster to Read to engage young readers and support their reading development. Young readers will travel through an interactive and engaging world as they begin with letters and sounds and complete their journey as Champion Readers. Teachers can even connect parents to student accounts so that student success can be celebrated by everyone. If you are looking for an innovative, well researched game that is guaranteed to engage young readers, you will want to become confident in using Teach Your Monster to Read with your students. Let’s get started together! *You will need a free Teach Your Monster to Read account for this project....

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Encouraging Student Growth with Teach Your Monster to Read

By DR. K K C

Sep 4, 2020

Good afternoon to all of you . from Encouraging Student Growth with Teach Your Monster to Read course is very useful and completed .But i would like to add one more information how can get certificate course through mail.or anything else.

By Yash Y A

Oct 11, 2020

Excellent Course for Understanding how Website works and How it could be put to use for School Students!

By RoS*r

Dec 15, 2020

A very interesting App! Teach Your Monster to Read at various levels. Games, Features as well an the groups suited to meet the level of the pupils.

By Nancy C M M

Feb 21, 2021

An excellent web page to encourage children to read and learn while they are having fun.

By Jeanette C

Oct 15, 2020

Wow! Thank you, Teacher Rachel! This project is amazing as you are!

By Sangeeta S

Oct 15, 2021

This project helped me in setting my goals

By Deleted A

Feb 23, 2021

Please review my certificate

By Bindu V S

Nov 3, 2020

good information

By Rakesh S

Sep 17, 2020

Great

By Jayanthi N

Oct 10, 2021

student growth by reading books

