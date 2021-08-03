Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn how to enhance organizational communications with Slack, the business communications platform. To complete this project, you will create your own workspace, add public and private channels, and develop a collaborative environment. To support your new digital environment, you'll invite others to your Slack workspace and bring their contributions into unique channels for work projects, planning, brainstorming, problem-solving, and information-sharing. You will also amp up the effectiveness of workspace communications by using channel and individual tags to loop others in on relevant information. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Jay B

Aug 3, 2021

The course provides an online tool for productivity. It provides clear and open channels for communication.

By MARIELA H

Feb 20, 2021

Really very useful ease and fantastic way to be connecting and keep lots of records. Thank U

By GAURAB A

Nov 3, 2020

Explains everything one needs to learn and know about Slack before diving into work.

By Jerome M

Oct 23, 2020

Thank you!

By p s

Jun 30, 2020

Nice

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Vimonisha.a

Jun 15, 2020

good

By Alfonso R O

Jul 19, 2020

With a cheat sheet as a handout this project would be perfect, aside from that everything is good. The videos are very simple. Even a kid can understand them, fore sure

By David M

Sep 24, 2020

No sound. No help. No support.

