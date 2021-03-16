By Nichodemus K D•
Mar 16, 2021
I have a great learning experience. Thank you coursera for this opportunity.
By Jay R B•
Nov 28, 2020
Good job. Kudos to the instructor
By MD T N•
May 22, 2021
explanation was op
By robi s•
Sep 10, 2021
Very good course
By Saumya S•
May 22, 2021
good
By Saurabh K•
Mar 15, 2021
Good
By Ram C P•
Mar 25, 2021
This guided project is good for the project enthusiast without prior experience on project scheduling. I enjoyed it, Why don't you try out yourself.
By Mohamed F•
Jul 17, 2021
The Course is brilliant for beginners but i found it a bit too slow for my liking, I would've also liked if he went into standard deviations more in-depth instead of the simplistic approach in the course