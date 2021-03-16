Chevron Left
Project Scheduling: Estimate Activity Durations by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
77 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this guided project you will learn how estimate the durations of your project activities. You will estimate the duration of your project activities, using techniques such as Expert Judgment, Analogy, and Parametric Estimation. Once you have developed a WBS (see Guided Project: Creating a WBS, for how to create one), and decompose the work packages (lowest elements in the WBS) into the necessary activities (See Guided Project: Creating a Project Network Diagram), you can use the bottom up estimation technique. To improve the accuracy of your estimate you will learn how to use the three-point estimation technique, taking into account risk and uncertainty. You will also learn how use statistics to come up with an Interval Estimate with a up to a 99% confidence level. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

8 Reviews for Project Scheduling: Estimate Activity Durations

By Nichodemus K D

Mar 16, 2021

I have a great learning experience. Thank you coursera for this opportunity.

By Jay R B

Nov 28, 2020

Good job. Kudos to the instructor

By MD T N

May 22, 2021

explanation was op

By robi s

Sep 10, 2021

Very good course

By Saumya S

May 22, 2021

good

By Saurabh K

Mar 15, 2021

Good

By Ram C P

Mar 25, 2021

This guided project is good for the project enthusiast without prior experience on project scheduling. I enjoyed it, Why don't you try out yourself.

By Mohamed F

Jul 17, 2021

The Course is brilliant for beginners but i found it a bit too slow for my liking, I would've also liked if he went into standard deviations more in-depth instead of the simplistic approach in the course

