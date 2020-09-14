Chevron Left
By the end of this project-based course, you will understand the basics of applying Digital Marketing on Facebook. The course will walk you through setting up digital marketing for a fictitious company, the Belltown Bakery in downtown Seattle. The course begins with setting up a fictitious business page on Facebook. You will then learn how to navigate your Facebook account, including setting up advertisements. You will then learn how to post content and boost a post. We will then cover tools available to engage with Facebook users and grow your audience on Facebook....

PP

Apr 30, 2022

This is the perfect Project Course for people who will start to make their own Facebook Page, detailed and instructions were very clear. From zero to something! Great Job!

SP

Oct 16, 2020

This is the perfect Project Course for people who will start to make their own Facebook Page, detailed and instructions were very clear. From zero to something! Great Job!

By Solveiga G

Sep 14, 2020

It is a great course for a person who is at the beginner level on Facebook. The most important parts are explained very well.

By Syra P

Oct 16, 2020

This is the perfect Project Course for people who will start to make their own Facebook Page, detailed and instructions were very clear. From zero to something! Great Job!

By Panagiotou A A

Oct 1, 2020

This Guided Project is perfect for someone that wants to create their first Facebook page. With the help of Kathleen you will learn the basics. Just a tip/personal preference from me is that you can use a second tab on your browser instead of the window offered by the Rhyme Platform. 5/5 all in all

By ukeme e

Aug 6, 2021

Thank you madam for taking your time out to impact me with this great knowledge. I really appreciate you and can't wait to have another project with you. Thank you Coursera for providing this platform for the transformation of people's lives and destiny. You guys are the very best

By Quinn R

Nov 17, 2021

R​eally enjoyed learning of all of the new tactics and building a presence on facebook. It gave me a strong sense of how to set up and promote business whether it be products or raising awareness for other brands or organizations.

By Fatih M

Dec 27, 2021

It was a simple but fundamental course. I have learned how can i open a facebook page for my business. I will do that i learned from this course first thing in the morning.

By Jeanette C

Nov 2, 2020

I have got the skill I wanted for my Facebook page. Thank you Coursera and DOST PHilippines. Thank you, Maam Kathleen Bergner for imparting your knowledge.

By Edmund O

Sep 4, 2020

very concise and straight to the point but I believe more time can be allowed to touch on other things

By Linda C

Aug 15, 2020

It was good for a basic course however I need more.

By Shivay S

Aug 23, 2021

Dated and not very good. Low effort course with very little actual valuable information for how facebook is in 2021

By Jeanel P

Oct 14, 2020

My first coursera course, actually my first e-learning course. I'm happy with this! The Rhyme Tool was unexpected! Creating fb page on live and with guide. I love it. Everything was really being taught and applied step by step. Thank you Coursera and to our Department of Science and Technology for sponsoring my coursera studies!

By Paula H

Sep 14, 2020

Plenty of useful information for new entrepreneurs to create and maintain an engaging Facebook page.

By M S R

Aug 21, 2020

The course is very useful for digital marketing. I'm very glad to complete this course.

By Ayesha S

Aug 17, 2020

I'm so excited and course to be useful and helpful.thank you sir/mam.

By CRISTIAN A B G

Aug 11, 2020

excelente me sirvio para poner mis conocimientos en practica

By Amanda M V

Sep 10, 2020

Me pareció bueno, concreto, fácil de entender y seguir.

By sageelan s

Sep 11, 2020

full knowledge of the course. recommed for beginners

By Gustavo G

Aug 15, 2020

Great course!!! just what I was looking for. Thanks

By Marlon S L

Aug 18, 2020

Thank you for the great experience of this course.

By Jodie M R L

Aug 19, 2020

Very helpful in understanding Facebook Marketing!

By Pattapu N

Aug 25, 2020

Great content and apt learning for beginners

By BIHARA K

Aug 10, 2020

best course ever

By Dr V V

Aug 11, 2020

nil

By Nikki M G

Aug 25, 2020

Very clear explanation of how facebook page works. Goes in a good tempo which is easy to follow. For me the content was a bit to easy.

By Mrs. S J

Sep 10, 2020

very easy course provided coursera

