PP
Apr 30, 2022
This is the perfect Project Course for people who will start to make their own Facebook Page, detailed and instructions were very clear. From zero to something! Great Job!
SP
Oct 16, 2020
By Solveiga G•
Sep 14, 2020
It is a great course for a person who is at the beginner level on Facebook. The most important parts are explained very well.
By Syra P•
Oct 16, 2020
By Panagiotou A A•
Oct 1, 2020
This Guided Project is perfect for someone that wants to create their first Facebook page. With the help of Kathleen you will learn the basics. Just a tip/personal preference from me is that you can use a second tab on your browser instead of the window offered by the Rhyme Platform. 5/5 all in all
By ukeme e•
Aug 6, 2021
Thank you madam for taking your time out to impact me with this great knowledge. I really appreciate you and can't wait to have another project with you. Thank you Coursera for providing this platform for the transformation of people's lives and destiny. You guys are the very best
By Quinn R•
Nov 17, 2021
Really enjoyed learning of all of the new tactics and building a presence on facebook. It gave me a strong sense of how to set up and promote business whether it be products or raising awareness for other brands or organizations.
By Fatih M•
Dec 27, 2021
It was a simple but fundamental course. I have learned how can i open a facebook page for my business. I will do that i learned from this course first thing in the morning.
By Jeanette C•
Nov 2, 2020
I have got the skill I wanted for my Facebook page. Thank you Coursera and DOST PHilippines. Thank you, Maam Kathleen Bergner for imparting your knowledge.
By Edmund O•
Sep 4, 2020
very concise and straight to the point but I believe more time can be allowed to touch on other things
By Linda C•
Aug 15, 2020
It was good for a basic course however I need more.
By Shivay S•
Aug 23, 2021
Dated and not very good. Low effort course with very little actual valuable information for how facebook is in 2021
By Jeanel P•
Oct 14, 2020
My first coursera course, actually my first e-learning course. I'm happy with this! The Rhyme Tool was unexpected! Creating fb page on live and with guide. I love it. Everything was really being taught and applied step by step. Thank you Coursera and to our Department of Science and Technology for sponsoring my coursera studies!
By Paula H•
Sep 14, 2020
Plenty of useful information for new entrepreneurs to create and maintain an engaging Facebook page.
By M S R•
Aug 21, 2020
The course is very useful for digital marketing. I'm very glad to complete this course.
By Ayesha S•
Aug 17, 2020
I'm so excited and course to be useful and helpful.thank you sir/mam.
By CRISTIAN A B G•
Aug 11, 2020
excelente me sirvio para poner mis conocimientos en practica
By Amanda M V•
Sep 10, 2020
Me pareció bueno, concreto, fácil de entender y seguir.
By sageelan s•
Sep 11, 2020
full knowledge of the course. recommed for beginners
By Gustavo G•
Aug 15, 2020
Great course!!! just what I was looking for. Thanks
By Marlon S L•
Aug 18, 2020
Thank you for the great experience of this course.
By Jodie M R L•
Aug 19, 2020
Very helpful in understanding Facebook Marketing!
By Pattapu N•
Aug 25, 2020
Great content and apt learning for beginners
By BIHARA K•
Aug 10, 2020
best course ever
By Dr V V•
Aug 11, 2020
nil
By Nikki M G•
Aug 25, 2020
Very clear explanation of how facebook page works. Goes in a good tempo which is easy to follow. For me the content was a bit to easy.
By Mrs. S J•
Sep 10, 2020
very easy course provided coursera