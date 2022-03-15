Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be ready to engage your students using the gamification learning opportunities that Genially provides. Genially is “the tool that brings content to life.” Genially allows you to map out a learning journey for your students using high interest images and interactive tools. When students learn through gamification, they are more naturally engaged in the content you are teaching!...
By Antonio R

Mar 15, 2022

Very simple and easy to learn and use

By Pia S

Apr 9, 2022

V​ery basic but well presented.

