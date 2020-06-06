Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hiring and Onboarding Employees with ClickUp by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
219 ratings
34 reviews

About the Course

In this project we will create an employee hiring and onboarding process using ClickUp. ClickUp is a free, cloud based program that helps to improve both your productivity and your budget. ClickUp helps both individuals and groups improve their work performance and productivity by consolidating tasks, documents, goals, and communication into one, all inclusive platform. In this project, we will learn how to create and organize a ClickUp workspace to best meet our hiring and onboarding needs. We will also learn how to create templates to simplify and streamline work and how to better track and manage time spent on tasks. So, whether you’re assigning tasks, scheduling training, or working applicants through the applicant tracking system, ClickUp can help you manage it all!...

Top reviews

RK

Aug 2, 2020

It was very nice experience. The project was designed nicely for side-by-side learning.

TA

Apr 19, 2021

Very helpful and easy to understand course. The instructor did a great job.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Hiring and Onboarding Employees with ClickUp

By Eslam T A M

Jun 6, 2020

Thanks

By Prompiriya P

Jun 7, 2020

Great instructions on ClickUp and how to use it to navigate Human Resources Hiring and Onboarding basic templates. It would be better if Rhyme system let us expand our work screen because it is so small.

By Muhammad W U

Aug 25, 2020

There couldve have been many things added in the course besides basic features

By vallabh p s

Jun 4, 2021

Great practical project for onboarding and hiring peoples using clickup software. this project gives you practical experience to use this software. it help to understand what the industry needs and how we can practice these type of software. the instructor has a great ability to teach in a unique way and its helps to understand difficult concepts. thank you.

By Ramireddy S K

Aug 3, 2020

It was very nice experience. The project was designed nicely for side-by-side learning.

By Tamseel T A

Apr 20, 2021

Very helpful and easy to understand course. The instructor did a great job.

By Fátima M

Nov 22, 2020

This course is really good! I liked it very much, It was very helpful!

By Kholofelo S

Apr 12, 2021

it was fun, thank you for this opportunity.

By THARANI. H

Jul 15, 2021

very useful and learned a lot!!!!

By Diego A

Jun 29, 2021

Muy completo e interesante!

By Neethika

Jul 6, 2020

Overall a good experience.

By Radhika M

Nov 10, 2021

Great Experience

By VIJAYA L G

Jun 13, 2021

excellent course

By Shalini S

Jun 7, 2020

Good and useful

By RABIA J

Oct 6, 2020

pefect

By كايد ا

Jul 19, 2021

رائعه

By Mojahedul I

May 24, 2022

GOOD

By Thanuri S

Apr 25, 2022

good

By Rakshitha M R

Jan 31, 2022

GOOD

By SINDHU S

Dec 13, 2021

good

By SNEHA B

Dec 13, 2021

good

By Shivam k

Apr 27, 2021

nice

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By SRIDEVI B

May 16, 2020

5

By Khambam P R

May 8, 2021

The guided project was just right. It lacked few aspects such as "how to add the data into the workspace?". It should also display how to interpret to others?

