RK
Aug 2, 2020
It was very nice experience. The project was designed nicely for side-by-side learning.
TA
Apr 19, 2021
Very helpful and easy to understand course. The instructor did a great job.
By Eslam T A M•
Jun 6, 2020
Thanks
By Prompiriya P•
Jun 7, 2020
Great instructions on ClickUp and how to use it to navigate Human Resources Hiring and Onboarding basic templates. It would be better if Rhyme system let us expand our work screen because it is so small.
By Muhammad W U•
Aug 25, 2020
There couldve have been many things added in the course besides basic features
By vallabh p s•
Jun 4, 2021
Great practical project for onboarding and hiring peoples using clickup software. this project gives you practical experience to use this software. it help to understand what the industry needs and how we can practice these type of software. the instructor has a great ability to teach in a unique way and its helps to understand difficult concepts. thank you.
By Ramireddy S K•
Aug 3, 2020
By Tamseel T A•
Apr 20, 2021
By Fátima M•
Nov 22, 2020
This course is really good! I liked it very much, It was very helpful!
By Kholofelo S•
Apr 12, 2021
it was fun, thank you for this opportunity.
By THARANI. H•
Jul 15, 2021
very useful and learned a lot!!!!
By Diego A•
Jun 29, 2021
Muy completo e interesante!
By Neethika•
Jul 6, 2020
Overall a good experience.
By Radhika M•
Nov 10, 2021
Great Experience
By VIJAYA L G•
Jun 13, 2021
excellent course
By Shalini S•
Jun 7, 2020
Good and useful
By RABIA J•
Oct 6, 2020
pefect
By كايد ا•
Jul 19, 2021
رائعه
By Mojahedul I•
May 24, 2022
GOOD
By Thanuri S•
Apr 25, 2022
good
By Rakshitha M R•
Jan 31, 2022
GOOD
By SINDHU S•
Dec 13, 2021
good
By SNEHA B•
Dec 13, 2021
good
By Shivam k•
Apr 27, 2021
nice
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By SRIDEVI B•
May 16, 2020
5
By Khambam P R•
May 8, 2021
The guided project was just right. It lacked few aspects such as "how to add the data into the workspace?". It should also display how to interpret to others?