Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to design Facebook/IG Stories using Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
159 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create designs for Instagram/Facebook stories using Canva. We will use the Canva platform to create social media(Instagram and Facebook) stories using built-in templates as well as from the scratch. This course includes Canva introduction, exploration of Canva dashboard, you will learn to use different elements from Canva, creation of social media stories using built-in templates, and from the scratch. You will also learn how you can use free images from a third-party source like Pixabay. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MS

Feb 8, 2022

That is a great project and simple to learn. The instructor is also excellent and guides very efficiently. Thanks a lot Coursera for this great opportunity!

AG

Jan 24, 2022

Very helpful. I like that this project had the Cloud workspace as part of the training. DIY as you learn. Very nice and easy to understand.

By Muhammad S

Feb 9, 2022

That is a great project and simple to learn. The instructor is also excellent and guides very efficiently. Thanks a lot Coursera for this great opportunity!

By Lộc N V

Oct 15, 2021

This project helps me improve the quality of my Facebook and Instagram stories.

I hope you can bring us more useful projects like this.

Thank you!

By Annette G

Jan 25, 2022

Very helpful. I like that this project had the Cloud workspace as part of the training. DIY as you learn. Very nice and easy to understand.

By TyAnn S R

Feb 21, 2022

Good creative examples. Understood what she was talking about. Needed to pause the video quite a bit to apply.

By Vũ L

Aug 20, 2021

this course help me to understand the basic information of tool, characteristic, function of canva.

By NGUYEN T H T

Sep 1, 2021

i found the study project very good and useful for me, and i am very happy to study your course.

By Nguyễn V H

Aug 20, 2021

I have learned many thing from How to desgin facebook IG stories using CANVA.THANKS YOU SO MUCH.

By Đỗ Q H

Aug 14, 2021

it ís very useful for me to design what i want and i learned more skill from you . Thank you

By Nguyễn Q T

Jan 20, 2022

It helps me to use Canva in more effective way. Thank you, I apperciate this course a lot.

By Oskar F

Nov 3, 2021

Amazing Canva Project/Tutorial for beginners to follow step by step highly recommend

By Tuyet G N

Aug 14, 2021

it's fantastic. I love it. Thanks for your dedication and sharing.

By LEE, Y

Oct 20, 2021

T​his course is easy to understand for entry-level learners.

By Tống D A

Aug 1, 2021

this project is so profect that i can use Canva fluently

By Yanti O

Oct 13, 2021

so good to learn about editing with canva, thank you

By Nhàng N

Dec 30, 2021

thank you, I learned a lot of skills in the course.

By NGUYEN T L

Dec 16, 2021

i like design facebook/ig stories using Canva

By Sri S

Jan 4, 2022

Easy course, brushes up you knowledge.

By Nelay C D A

Feb 14, 2022

Usefull course. Thsnk you so much.

By Bùi N L

Aug 9, 2021

it is very useful . Thank you!

By Duong T H

Sep 12, 2021

The course is pretty good

By Yanira R P

Nov 1, 2021

It is Excellent !!!

By Hòa L A

Aug 6, 2021

It's very good!!!!

By Đặng T H Y

Sep 30, 2021

It very good

By Lê T Y N

Sep 22, 2021

it's useful

By Đ S C

Oct 16, 2021

that great

