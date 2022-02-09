MS
Feb 8, 2022
That is a great project and simple to learn. The instructor is also excellent and guides very efficiently. Thanks a lot Coursera for this great opportunity!
AG
Jan 24, 2022
Very helpful. I like that this project had the Cloud workspace as part of the training. DIY as you learn. Very nice and easy to understand.
By Muhammad S•
Feb 9, 2022
By Lộc N V•
Oct 15, 2021
This project helps me improve the quality of my Facebook and Instagram stories.
I hope you can bring us more useful projects like this.
Thank you!
By Annette G•
Jan 25, 2022
By TyAnn S R•
Feb 21, 2022
Good creative examples. Understood what she was talking about. Needed to pause the video quite a bit to apply.
By Vũ L•
Aug 20, 2021
this course help me to understand the basic information of tool, characteristic, function of canva.
By NGUYEN T H T•
Sep 1, 2021
i found the study project very good and useful for me, and i am very happy to study your course.
By Nguyễn V H•
Aug 20, 2021
I have learned many thing from How to desgin facebook IG stories using CANVA.THANKS YOU SO MUCH.
By Đỗ Q H•
Aug 14, 2021
it ís very useful for me to design what i want and i learned more skill from you . Thank you
By Nguyễn Q T•
Jan 20, 2022
It helps me to use Canva in more effective way. Thank you, I apperciate this course a lot.
By Oskar F•
Nov 3, 2021
Amazing Canva Project/Tutorial for beginners to follow step by step highly recommend
By Tuyet G N•
Aug 14, 2021
it's fantastic. I love it. Thanks for your dedication and sharing.
By LEE, Y•
Oct 20, 2021
This course is easy to understand for entry-level learners.
By Tống D A•
Aug 1, 2021
this project is so profect that i can use Canva fluently
By Yanti O•
Oct 13, 2021
so good to learn about editing with canva, thank you
By Nhàng N•
Dec 30, 2021
thank you, I learned a lot of skills in the course.
By NGUYEN T L•
Dec 16, 2021
i like design facebook/ig stories using Canva
By Sri S•
Jan 4, 2022
Easy course, brushes up you knowledge.
By Nelay C D A•
Feb 14, 2022
Usefull course. Thsnk you so much.
By Bùi N L•
Aug 9, 2021
it is very useful . Thank you!
By Duong T H•
Sep 12, 2021
The course is pretty good
By Yanira R P•
Nov 1, 2021
It is Excellent !!!
By Hòa L A•
Aug 6, 2021
It's very good!!!!
By Đặng T H Y•
Sep 30, 2021
It very good
By Lê T Y N•
Sep 22, 2021
it's useful
By Đ S C•
Oct 16, 2021
that great