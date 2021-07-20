Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Innovate with the Strategy Canvas for Competitiveness by Coursera Project Network
In this less than 2 hours, this project-based course will help you learn how to create a competitive advantage with the Strategy Canvas by taking into consideration the key attributes your industry competes on. You will learn how the canvas is both a diagnostic and an action framework for building a compelling strategy. Using a spreadsheet, you will learn how to design and analyze the value curve.
We will work you through the model using a case study about a startup social venture to conduct the analysis. The framework will help you to think strategically as you develop deeper insights on the key attributes your industry competes on, and also innovate new attributes in attempt to render competition irrelevant.
The project is for entrepreneurs and innovators who want to have a holistic understanding of their market entry strategy. Also, for strategist who want to help organizations to better understand their market, and the key attributes the market competes on. By the end of the project, you will learn how to design, analyze, and innovate with the value curve to create a blue ocean strategy...
By Owekmoku F
Jul 20, 2021
I really learnt a lot on how I can apply the strategy to overcome my competitors as an entrepreneur.