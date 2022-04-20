Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Optimize Your Instagram Account by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
13 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will identify the Ins and outs of Instagram. This will help you create content for the algorithm, which will enable you to grow your account and monetize it in the future.Throughout the project, you will be able to to make the best decisions for your Instagram account, along with applying the best tools and methods to boost your engagement and reach- in accordance with the Instagram algorithm. Moreover, we will go over how to write an Instagram bio and we will use different tools to create Instagram story highlights that are essential for your business.
This guided project is best for Instagram users who are looking towards growing their account and increasing their business presence through Instagram
In this project we will use some free tools like Canva, which will help you make different designs easily and the best thing about Canva is that it’s free!...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for How to Optimize Your Instagram Account
By AbdEl-Rahman A
•
Apr 20, 2022
كورس جميل و الشرح اجمل و المعلومات اللي فيه حلوه واستفدت منه جدا
By Carolina C R
•
Feb 18, 2022
Es muy Practica y contundente en la información super bien.
By Jeneta
•
Dec 11, 2021
too basic this is level 1 of ig if my dad wanted to use it