How to Set Up a Facebook Ads Campaign by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to set up a Facebook Ads campaign.
Throughout the project, you will be able to create a Business Manager account and an Ad account. We will also be able to create a new Facebook Ads campaign and to select the right objective for it. Moreover, you will create the Ad Sets and set its elements: the budget, the duration, the audience, and the placement. Finally , you will be able to select an existing Ad to boost or to create an Ad from scratch which is the last step before launching the Facebook Ads campaign.
This project is for intermediate Social Media Managers, who already have the basics of how to manage a Facebook page, can deal with Facebook Business and posts easily, and who are interested in setting up Facebook Ads campaigns in a correct way. Learning to use Facebook Ads enables you to have control over your spending on Social Media, get clear insights about the performance of your Facebook Ads campaigns and finally reach your perfect audience easily....